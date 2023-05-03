Back

35°C on some days in S'pore during first 2 weeks of May 2023

It's getting hot in here.

Winnie Li | May 03, 2023, 12:32 AM

Events

Singapore is expected to continue experiencing warm and humid weather in the first half of May 2023, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

May is normally one of the warmest months of the year.

Daily maximum temperatures could reach 34°C on most afternoons, and on those days with less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature could reach as high as around 35°C.

Expect short-duration thundery showers

As a result of the strong daytime heating of land areas, short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days.

The showers could also extend into the evening on one to two days.

Additionally, the inter-monsoon conditions prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region are expected to persist, with the low-level winds mostly light and variable in direction and blowing from the southeast or southwest on some days.

The temporary shifts in the winds from the southwest in the first week of the fortnight could bring a few days of widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn and morning.

Overall, near-average rainfall is forecast over most parts of the island for the first two weeks of May.

Top image via Jacob Peters-Lehm on Unsplash  

