Night temperature hits 29.9°C at East Coast Parkway at 2:30am, feels like 35°C

Sticky.

Belmont Lay | May 10, 2023, 02:57 AM

Are you marinating in your own perspiration? At 2:30am?

Because it certainly does feel way too hot in the middle of the night.

Warm and humid night

Night temperatures in Singapore hit close to 30°C at about 2:30am on May 10.

Temperature of up to 29.9°C was recorded along East Coast Parkway at 2:32am.

According to one reading, even though the average temperature recorded at this hour was about 29°C, it felt more like 35°C.

The amount of temperature variation across the island was minimal, as the coolest temperature recorded at that time was 28.5°C in Sembawang in the north.

The southeast and southwest of the island recorded the highest temperatures.

Relative humidity was around 74 to 98 per cent throughout the island.

Why so hot?

The Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS) had already predicted that warm and humid weather experienced in April 2023 is expected to continue into the first half of May 2023.

MSS said in its May 2 fortnightly outlook: "May is normally one of the warmest months of the year."

