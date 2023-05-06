PM Lee & Halimah congratulate King Charles III on coronation, laud longstanding ties between UK and S'pore

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to congratulate the United Kingdom's Charles III on the day of his coronation, May 6.

On behalf of the people

Halimah is currently in London, representing Singapore during the coronation of King Charles III, who has been king since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, aged 96.

Charles was coronated in London on May 6, aged 74.

In her letter, Halimah conveyed her warmest congratulations on behalf of the people of Singapore, and spoke about the deep historical bond that spanned two centuries between Singapore and the United Kingdom.

These ties were "underpinned by frequent high-level exchanges, robust economic links and close people-to-people ties," as well as two personal visits by King Charles in 1979 and 2017, while he held the title of Prince of Wales.

The late Queen Elizabeth, Halimah said, left behind a "cherished legacy of dedication to service for the British people, as well as the people in the Commonwealth and the world."

Halimah said she was certain that under King Charles, the UK and Singapore would continue to deepen long-standing cooperation, and said bilateral milestones such as the United Kingdom-Singapore Green Economy Framework would create more opportunities for this.

She ended the letter saying:

"I have every confidence that in this new Carolean era, the United Kingdom will continue to prosper amid lasting peace and stability under Your Majesty’s leadership. I wish you good health as well as every success, and hope to welcome Your Majesty to Singapore soon."

Carolean refers to monarchical reigns by Kings named Charles, such as Charles I and II, a father-son pair whose reigns bookended the English Civil War.

And of the government of Singapore

PM Lee extended his warmest congratulations on behalf of the Government of Singapore.

Praising King Charles' service to the UK and the Commonwealth since his time as Prince of Wales, PM Lee said, "In these uncertain and volatile times, the institution of the Monarchy has remained a symbol of stability and security."

PM Lee also called the UK an important partner for Singapore, highlighting cooperation in areas such as defence, research, and education.

He said both governments would continue to pursue new avenues for collaboration, such as in digital cooperation and tackling climate change.

He ended his letter saying:

"On this historic occasion, I wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty Queen Camilla good health and every success."

Other heads

Halimah has made use of this historic occasion to meet with other heads of state who are in London to attend the coronation.

She has met with Vietnamese president Vo Van Thuong and Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

She also noted that 2023 marked 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Singapore.

Her meeting with the two presidents echoes the meeting she had with Malaysia's king, as well as the king of Bhutan, on the sidelines of Elizabeth II's funeral.

Many British cities have marked the coronation with decorations and celebrations, as shared by Halimah.

Although not everyone is so enthused about the new king, with some complaining about the cost of the coronation while the UK experiences a cost of living crisis, according to CNN.

Some of the protestors who gathered in Trafalgar Square alleged that they were preemptively detained.

