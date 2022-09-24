President Halimah meets Bhutan king & queen in London, asks him about US$200/day tourist fee

President Halimah Yacob has met another head of state in London, following the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 24, Halimah said she met King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan at the reception held by the British Foreign Secretary.

Asked the king about daily US$200 fee for tourists

In highlighting that she had a "good conversation" with Bhutan's king, Halimah added that she had asked him about whether the fee of US$200 (S$286) per day for tourists will affect the country's tourism sector.

Earlier in June, Bhutan announced that it was increasing the fee for tourists from US$65 (S$93) to US$200 per night in order to offset their carbon impact, CNA reported.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism contributed around US$84 million (S$120 million) per year, for three years, in direct foreign exchange to Bhutan's economy.

Halimah noted:

"He was unperturbed as he felt that it’s the quality of the experience that matters more for tourists who will be prepared to pay. He also felt that whilst tourism is important he needs to protect Bhutan’s pristine quality of life for the benefit of the people."

The president further described the king as a "humble" and "engaging" young man with a vision for the future:

"Bhutan has steadfastly pursued a path of growth that is different from many developing countries striking to keep a balance between economic development and the social well being of its people."

Previously met Malaysia's King

Earlier on Sep. 19, Halimah said that she had met the Yang di-pertuan Agong of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah.

She added that she looks forward to hosting the Malaysian king for a state visit to Singapore next month, in October 2022.

