M'sian dad, who rides to S'pore at 2am to visit son in jail, declines donations, just wants child's release

The Malaysian man, Cheong Kah Pin, who travels twice a month to Singapore on his motorcycle at 2am just to visit his son at Changi prison, has won public admiration for his determination and love as a parent.

Upon learning about his story, many from both sides of the Causeway have voiced their support for the 67-year-old, with some offering to buy him a new motorcycle and supporting him financially.

One person even knocked on the elderly man's door to pass him their donation, according to a Facebook post published by Liow Cai Tung, the state assemblywoman for Johor Jaya in Johor Bahru.

Without opening the envelope, Cheong donated the sum to Liow's office on the morning of Apr. 27 after visiting his son.

According to the state assemblywoman, her office has been helping Cheong with immigration matters for his weekly trips across the border ever since Singapore started to request travellers to submit the SG Arrival Card electronically.

Liow added that while Cheong really appreciates the kind gestures, he really does not need any form of financial assistance.

Those who want to support the elderly man can purchase fruits and vegetables from his stall at Johor Jaya Market Food Street instead.

After selling three of his properties to pay for his son's legal fees, Cheong has been making a living by selling fruits and vegetables, according to 8world.

Only wish is for son's early release

On Apr. 27, Cheong also filmed a video with Liow to express his gratitude for the concern, support, and encouragement that the public have given him since his story broke.

However, he clarified that he does not need money or a new motorcycle.

All he wanted instead was for his son to stay safe and to be released early:

"[I] hope the Singapore government could amend their life imprisonment laws and allow people with good characters, like my son, to be released from prison sooner."

It was previously reported that since his son was arrested and jailed 15 years ago, there appears to be a glimmer of hope for father and son to reunite.

In Singapore, an offender who was sentenced to life imprisonment and has served 20 years in jail could have his case reviewed for remission by the Home Affairs Minister.

The man's son was arrested in 2008 and would have spent 20 years in prison by 2028.

That could be the earliest his case gets reviewed.

