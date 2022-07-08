ICA reminds all travellers entering S'pore via air & sea, including S'poreans, to submit SG Arrival Card

If you are travelling to Singapore via air or sea, remember to submit your SG Arrival Card (SGAC) here.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) published a Facebook post on Jul. 8 reminding all travellers, including Singaporeans, arriving via air or sea that they are required to submit their SGAC prior to their arrival in Singapore.

How to submit the SGAC

To submit the form, go to the SGAC e-service website, select the appropriate portal on the landing page and fill out the form accordingly.

You should only submit your SGAC via the official, free SGAC e-service via the ICA website or the MyICA app.

The form should only be submitted within three days of your arrival in Singapore.

For example, if you are arriving in Singapore on June 30, you should only submit your form on or after Jun. 28.

If your health condition changes after you have submitted your form, you are required to submit a new one.

According to the SGAC webpage, those transiting or transferring through Singapore without seeking immigration clearance need not submit the form.

Only at air and sea checkpoints

Since Apr. 15 this year, the SGAC requirement only applies to the air or sea checkpoints.

This is intended to manage traffic flows at land checkpoints, the ICA said.

Why Singaporeans need to submit too

If you are a Singaporean, filling out arrival cards is not something you had to do when coming home from abroad in the past.

However, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, ICA has required all travellers to submit an electronic health declaration as part of its border control measures.

This requirement applies to all Singaporeans, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders too.

The electronic health declaration is submitted via the SGAC e-service.

As to whether this requirement will change in future, ICA has said it is subjected to further review based on the global Covid-19 situation.

