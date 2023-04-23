M'sian man, 67, rides to S'pore at 2am twice a month for last 10 years to visit son in jail

A 67-year-old Malaysian man has been making 2am trips to Singapore twice a month to visit his son in prison here.

The father's determination to see his son in person and the circumstances that led to this situation were reported by 8world News on Apr. 22.

Set out from Malaysia at 2am

The elderly Malaysian man, Cheong Kah Pin, explained that he sets off from Malaysia at 2am so that he can ride to Singapore slowly, which is a safer thing to do.

Cheong said: "I'm old and when I ride the motorcycle, I'm afraid I will knock into others or vice versa."

According to the report, Cheong usually arrives at his destination at about 3am. He typically sits outside a petrol station until 8am, which is when the prison allows visitors.

This routine has been occurring twice a month over the past 10 years.

Cheong said: "I miss him and seeing him in person is all I want."

"I wait regardless of how long [I have to sit here because] I'm happy as long as I get to see [my son]," he also said.

About the case

Cheong's eldest son, Cheong Chun Yin, was arrested in Singapore in 2008 for trafficking heroin.

He was 24 then.

Chun Yin was reportedly told to bring in gold bars for his boss and had maintained that he did not know he was carrying drugs with him.

He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to death.

In 2015, Chun Yin, who was by then 31 years old, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane instead.

Under newly enacted laws then, the High Court revoked Chun Yin's death sentence, as required for all drug couriers who were certified and had given substantive assistance.

In overturning Cheong's death sentence, the judge stated that he was satisfied that Chun Yin indeed acted as a drug runner based on the supporting documents provided by the prosecution to show how he substantively assisted the authorities to tackle drug trafficking activities.

Chun Yin was reportedly the fourth certified drug runner from Singapore's death row whose original death sentence was commuted.

However, his father still believes his son was naive and ended up paying the price for trusting the mastermind who got him to traffic the drugs.

Cheong said: "Whatever he did, business or other matters, he believed others without doubts."

"But he believed the other party and didn't check," the father added.

"Now he's paying for it."

After the arrest, Cheong sold three of his houses to raise money for legal fees to save his son.

In 2011, following Chun Yin death sentence, Cheong, his wife and his other children came to Singapore to kneel outside the Istana in order to pass a personal letter to the then-president S R Nathan for clemency.

The clemency appeal was later turned down on the advice of the Cabinet to the president.

These days, Cheong suffers from a sustained cough and high blood pressure.

Chance to reunite?

Given that it has been 15 years since Chun Yin was arrested and jailed, there appears to be a glimmer of hope for father and son to reunite.

In Singapore, an offender who was sentenced to life imprisonment and has served 20 years in jail could have his case reviewed for remission by the Minister of Home Affairs.

Chun Yin was arrested in 2008 and would have spent 20 years in prison by 2028.

That could be the earliest his case gets reviewed.

Father continues to make visits

According to the 8world News video, Cheong said he rides slower if it rains and that he has fallen from this bike several times.

He said his son had asked him not to come visit him in prison, but the father has persisted.

Cheong's regular trips into Singapore has even allowed him to personally witness physical changes to the Changi area outside the prison, where eateries have been replaced with residential apartments and another petrol station down the road replaced with a mall.

The elderly man has even become acquainted with one of the petrol station staff.

Top photos via 8world News