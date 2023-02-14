Back

6 Valentine's Day ads & social media posts from companies in S'pore milking the occasion

Same thing every year.

Yen Zhi Yi | February 14, 2023, 04:50 PM

Events

Love and marketing opportunities are in the air as Valentine's Day is upon us.

Some have taken this opportunity to deliver their best -- or perhaps questionable -- pick-up lines, videos and advertisements, such as this local club here.

A Valentine's Day compilation

Whether you are a couple out on a date, a single fella or a fellow citizen listening to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong deliver Budget 2023, here's some inTerEstInG Valentine’s Day content for the day.

1. PUB

The staff of Public Utilities Board (PUB) pulled water-related pick-up lines in their latest TikTok video.

@pub.singaporeAn extra minute in the shower uses about 9 litres of water. So don’t cry in the shower bestie, if you don’t have a date this Valentine’s Day. Check out some of our fav pick-up lines. (ps we saved the best for last)♬ OMG - NewJeans

Image via TikTok/@pub.singapore

Image via TikTok/@pub.singapore

2. NTUC FairPrice

The supermarket chain tried their hands at food-themed pick-up lines instead, inserting visual and word puns like "pie-say" (paiseh) and "ramen-tic" (romantic).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NTUC FairPrice (@fairpricesg)

Some of them have quite a nice ring.

3. CPF

Even the Central Provident Fund Board (CPFB) sneaked in a reference to Backstreet Boy’s “I Want It That Way”.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CPF Board (@cpf_board)

One commenter even completed the blanks, not with the actual lyrics of "the one desire", but instead putting “cannot retire”. Very funny.

4. IKEA

IKEA Singapore took its advertising to a next level, and that winking emoji says everything.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IKEA SG (@ikeasingapore)

It’s just a food cover, not sure what you’re thinking about.

And of course, Durex has something to say about it.

Image via Instagram/@ikeasingapore

5. Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Singapore’s wildlife have also hopped onto the bandwagon with their animal-themed Valentine’s Day puns, which are quite cute indeed.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mandai Wildlife Reserve (@mandaiwildlifereserve)

Image via Instagram/@mandaiwildlifereserve

Image via Instagram/@mandaiwildliferesesrve

6. GovTech

Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech) wants to let you know how you can use your 2023 CDC vouchers, such as treating your (single) self.

@govtechsg How are you spending your 2023 CDC vouchers? By 3 Jan, every Singaporean household would have received a total of $300 in CDC vouchers. 👉 What’s different this time is the $150-$150 split to be spent at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, or at participating supermarkets. 🗺 Check out the virtual GoWhere map on 🔗go.gov.sg/cdcvouchers to locate your nearest participating hawkers, heartland merchants and supermarkets, to use your 2023 CDC vouchers! To donate your unused 2021 and 2022 CDC vouchers, visit: 🔗https://vouchers.cdc.gov.sg/donate to see the list of charities you can credit your CDC vouchers. #RedeemSG #Singapore #CDCVouchers #TechForPublicGood #GovTechSG #valentines #valentinesday #galentines #galentinesday #Flowers ♬ original sound - GovTech Singapore

Image via TikTok/@govtechnsg

Er ok.

Top images via Instagram/@ikeasingapore & TikTok/@pub.singapore

