6 Valentine's Day ads & social media posts from companies in S'pore milking the occasion

Love and marketing opportunities are in the air as Valentine's Day is upon us.

Some have taken this opportunity to deliver their best -- or perhaps questionable -- pick-up lines, videos and advertisements, such as this local club here.

A Valentine's Day compilation

Whether you are a couple out on a date, a single fella or a fellow citizen listening to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong deliver Budget 2023, here's some inTerEstInG Valentine’s Day content for the day.

1. PUB

The staff of Public Utilities Board (PUB) pulled water-related pick-up lines in their latest TikTok video.

@pub.singapore An extra minute in the shower uses about 9 litres of water. So don’t cry in the shower bestie, if you don’t have a date this Valentine’s Day. Check out some of our fav pick-up lines. (ps we saved the best for last) ♬ OMG - NewJeans

2. NTUC FairPrice

The supermarket chain tried their hands at food-themed pick-up lines instead, inserting visual and word puns like "pie-say" (paiseh) and "ramen-tic" (romantic).

Some of them have quite a nice ring.

3. CPF

Even the Central Provident Fund Board (CPFB) sneaked in a reference to Backstreet Boy’s “I Want It That Way”.

One commenter even completed the blanks, not with the actual lyrics of "the one desire", but instead putting “cannot retire”. Very funny.

4. IKEA

IKEA Singapore took its advertising to a next level, and that winking emoji says everything.

It’s just a food cover, not sure what you’re thinking about.

And of course, Durex has something to say about it.

5. Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Singapore’s wildlife have also hopped onto the bandwagon with their animal-themed Valentine’s Day puns, which are quite cute indeed.

6. GovTech

Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech) wants to let you know how you can use your 2023 CDC vouchers, such as treating your (single) self.

Er ok.

Top images via Instagram/@ikeasingapore & TikTok/@pub.singapore