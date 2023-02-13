Lawrence Wong to deliver 2023 Budget Statement on Feb. 14

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's 2023 Budget Statement on Feb. 14 in Parliament.

This will be Wong's second Budget Statement and his first as Deputy Prime Minister, a position he has held since last June.

The statement will be broadcast live on television and published in full on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

Moving out of the pandemic

The 2023 Budget will be about "moving forward in a new era", Wong wrote in a Feb. 13 social media post.

"Today, 13 Feb, marks the end of our Covid-19 restrictions. We have pulled together to weather the crisis of a generation. While we have emerged stronger together from the pandemic, we now have to prepare for a new post-pandemic future."

He added that the Budget will set out to secure Singapore's prospects in a troubled world, providing assurance for families and helping Singaporeans to seize new opportunities.

"The road ahead will not be easy," he wrote.

"But through our collective efforts, and the trust we have in each other, I am confident that we will strive and secure a better tomorrow for all, and for our future generations."

Top image via Lawrence Wong/Instagram and gov.sg/YouTube