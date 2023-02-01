Goodbye air con weather, hello warm sunshine: S'pore weather first 2 weeks of Feb. 2023

It's time to put your jackets and sweaters back into the closet.

More sunshine expected in first half of Feb. 2023

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), the wet and cool weather conditions experienced in the second half of January 2023 are likely to gradually ease.

More sunshine is expected in the first fortnight of February 2023.

However, with the monsoon rain band forecast to remain close to the equatorial region, short-duration thundery showers can still be expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days.

The showers may extend into the evening on some days.

Overall, the total rainfall for the first fortnight of February 2023 is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

During the fortnight, the daily temperature is expected to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

The daily temperature may reach around 34°C on a few days when there is less cloud cover.

Summary of the weather in Jan. 2023

In January 2023, the northeast monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region, MSS stated.

The low-level winds blew from the northwest or northeast during this period.

The second half of January 2023 was much wetter compared to the first half of the month.

Over the Lunar New Year period, the strengthening of high-pressure systems over the northern Asian continent brought a surge of strong north-easterly winds (or monsoon surge) over the South China Sea.

Singapore and the surrounding vicinity experienced cool and rainy weather from two monsoon surges from Jan. 22 to 25 and from Jan. 28 to 29.

The monsoon surges brought widespread continuous rain over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The rain was heaviest on Jan. 25 with the highest daily total rainfall of 120mm recorded at Changi East.

The monsoon surges also brought cool weather to Singapore in the second half of January 2023.

There were four days where the highest daily maximum temperature was below 27°C.

On Jan. 25, the highest daily maximum temperature only reached 25.7°C at East Coast Parkway.

The daily minimum temperature dropped to below 23°C on nine days in January 2023.

The lowest daily minimum temperature for January 2023 was 22.3°C recorded on Jan. 12, 22, 24 and 25.

Top image by Mandy How.