S’pore to experience 22°C steamboat weather this wet & cool 2023 Chinese New Year

Wet and cool conditions are expected during the 2023 Lunar New Year period, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore's Jan. 16 advisory.

Perfect steamboat weather, temperature from 22°C on some rainy days

The Northeast Monsoon conditions prevailing over the region are forecast to persist into the second half of January 2023, with low-level winds blowing from the northwest or northeast.

A high-pressure system over the northern Asian continent is likely to strengthen and bring wetter and cooler conditions to the region during the Lunar New Year period.

Over that time period, a possible strengthening of a high-pressure system over the northern Asian continent could bring a surge of strong north-easterly winds, or monsoon surge, over the South China Sea.

The surge is likely to last for a few days and may bring cooler conditions with spells of showers over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.

The rainy weather is likely to ease in the last week of the month with localised short-duration thundery showers to be expected in the afternoon.

The second half of January 2023 is expected to be wetter than the preceding half of the month, and above-average rainfall can be expected.

However, the total rainfall for January 2023 is likely be near average over most parts of the island.

The rainy weather during the monsoon surge period is likely to result in lower daily temperatures of between 22°C and 30°C on a few days.

However, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 32°C on most days, and may reach a high of 33°C on some days.

Top image by @cerachiuu from Unsplash