Foggy S’pore CBD looks like Genting Highlands due to 22°C weather

Baby it's cold outside.

Fiona Tan | January 24, 2023, 06:58 PM

The prevailing Northeast Monsoon has brought with it cool and rainy weather conditions, and now some misty fog over Singapore's Central Business (CBD) district.

What causes foggy conditions

Here's a quick crash course about the weather.

Foggy conditions happen when there is a downpour and temperatures fall by several degrees.

In this case, Singapore has indeed been experiencing continuous rainfall over the past few days.

In fact, the rain is expected to continue over the next two days.

This, coupled with the roughly 1°C drop in temperature on Jan. 24 evening, has caused fog to descend on some parts in Singapore.

Image screenshot from Meteorological Service Singapore.

Hello Genting

This includes the CBD where the temperature has dipped to a chilly 22°C, covering Singapore's famous skyline.

Here's the view, or non-view, from the top of Marina Bay Sands, as shared by Denz Pascual Maglalang, who quipped "Hello Genting" in his Facebook post.

Despite the chilly conditions, two brave souls can be seen paddling in Singapore's iconic pool in the sky.

Image from Denz Pascual Maglalang/Facebook.

On the ground, the fog has partially covered some of CBD's skyscrapers, as seen in photos shared by a Mothership reader.

Image from Mothership reader.

Image from Mothership reader.

Image from Mothership reader.

Image from Mothership reader.

If the conditions are right, foggy conditions can happen from time to time in Singapore.

But don't worry, the fog will clear out when the sun comes out.

Nothing a little sunshine can't fix.

Top image from Denz Pascual Maglalang/Facebook

