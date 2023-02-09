Back

SCDF team in Turkey helps rescue boy from collapsed 3-storey building in 2°C weather

SCDF worked together with the local rescue team and a rescue team from Spain.

Syahindah Ishak | February 09, 2023, 10:40 AM

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) helped to rescue a boy from a collapsed three-storey building in Turkey.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb. 9), SCDF said that the advance team of 20 SCDF officers from the Operation Lionheart (OLH) contingent landed in Adana, Turkey on Wednesday (Feb. 8) following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Feb. 6.

The team headed to Dulkadiroğlu, Kahramanmaraş to begin search and rescue operations.

Boy found in collapsed building

In the course of search and rescue operations amidst the cold weather, with temperatures at about 2℃, a boy was found in a collapsed three-storey building.

SCDF worked together with the local rescue team and a rescue team from Spain to rescue the boy.

The Spanish rescue team used their search canine to pinpoint the location of the boy and SCDF used a fibre-optic scope to confirm the visuals of the boy.

All three rescue teams used their cutting and breaking equipment to reach the boy through the rubble.

Image via SCDF/FB.

Image via SCDF/FB.

Image via SCDF/FB.

Image via SCDF/FB.

Gif adapted via SCDF/FB.

The rescue operation took about three hours, and the boy was rescued at about 11:45 pm on Feb. 8 (local time), said SCDF in its post.

