Back

SCDF sends 20-man team to Turkey for disaster relief after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Lending a hand in a time of crisis.

Daniel Seow | February 08, 2023, 10:40 AM

Events

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has responded to the request for humanitarian assistance in Turkey and will be sending a team of elite disaster relief personnel there.

via SCDF on Facebook

This follows the massive earthquake which struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday (Feb. 6). As of Feb. 7, the death toll has risen to 4,850 and counting, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Guardian reported that thousands more have been injured, and the quake collapsed at least 5,775 buildings. This poses severe challenges to rescuers, many of whom are still searching for survivors amidst the rubble.

A winter storm in the region is exacerbating the disaster, according to CNN meteorologists, with rescuers having to battle the heavy rain and snow.

Operation Lionheart to be deployed within 24 hours

On Feb. 7, the SCDF announced on Facebook that an advance team of 20 SCDF personnel would be deployed to assist in the disaster rescue efforts.

Codenamed Operation Lionheart, they are part of a 79-member contingent on standby round-the-clock.

This contingent was formed in 1990. Since then, it has been deployed on 19 search and rescue or humanitarian relief assistance missions throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Operation Lionheart Paramedics giving medical checkups for villagers affected by floods in Attapeu Province, Laos, Aug 2018 - via SCDF on Facebook.

This particular team would comprise officers from the SCDF's elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), as well as paramedic specialists and a doctor.

The team was scheduled to be deployed within 24 hours.

SCDF stated they will provide further updates on the deployment once available.

In the comments below the SCDF post, many Facebook users expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the disaster relief team, and others offered prayers or well-wishes for their safety.

via SCDF on Facebook

One particular commenter seemed particularly inspired by the post.

via SCDF on Facebook

According to Reuters, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said early on Monday that 45 countries had offered help with search and rescue efforts. He also added that some 9,000 personnel were taking part in the rescue operations.

Top picture via Barry Andrews on Twitter.

Diner shocked One Punggol charges S$3.20 flat parking fee after 6pm

Not by the minute.

February 08, 2023, 03:00 PM

Groom, 54, bride, 42, choose Bukit Merah kopitiam to host wedding banquet

It's affordable and the chef of the seafood stall is a friend.

February 08, 2023, 02:24 PM

Marks & Spencer at Jewel Changi set to close, 'moving on sale' items at up to 50% off

After almost four years.

February 08, 2023, 02:06 PM

Former S'pore newscaster Riz Sunawan dies aged 45 after long battle with ALS

He had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) since 2018.

February 08, 2023, 01:58 PM

Xie Yao Quan & WP's Leon Perera put forth proposals to tame housing prices & tussle over 2020 manifesto

Day 2 of housing debate in Parliament.

February 08, 2023, 12:22 PM

Turkish embassy in S'pore seeking donations of winter clothes & other supplies for earthquake survivors

Donations can be sent by mail to the Turkish embassy, or dropped off in person.

February 08, 2023, 11:49 AM

Mercedes driver refuses to shift parked car for passing rubbish truck in Kovan as he got 'no respect' from truck driver

Mercedes car VS rubbish truck.

February 08, 2023, 11:44 AM

S'pore Grab driver misses out on 3km S$3 'far pick up' incentive by 4.8cm

The distance clocked was 2999.9520435848553m, or 4.8cm short. GGWP.

February 08, 2023, 11:39 AM

11 S’pore animal welfare groups petition to ban confining dogs in factories, workshops & religious grounds

These dogs are often only provided with bare minimum levels of care or are ill-treated.

February 08, 2023, 10:55 AM

Singapore will always act in its interests & take a principles-based approach: Shanmugam

Shanmugam said that Singapore's good governance, political stability, and united people had shown the world what it could do.

February 07, 2023, 10:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.