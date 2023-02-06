7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey & Syria, thousands injured & dead

An earthquake with a 7.8 magnitude struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Feb. 6, resulting in thousands of people killed and thousands left injured in both countries.

According to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the current death toll stood at 912 people killed, Reuters reported.

Another 5,383 are injured, and 2,818 buildings have collapsed. Erdogan said the death toll would continue to rise as search and rescue efforts continued, said Reuters.

According to the The Guardian, the quake was felt across the border between Lebanon and Syria. The earthquake struck at 4.17am local time (9.17am Singapore time).

Syrian cities that suffered years from the civil war saw buildings collapse and more devastation across the land. According to Syria's health ministry, more than 326 people have been killed, and 1,042 are injured.

147 people in the rebel-held northwest have died, Reuters stated.

Countries that pledge their help

Erdogan said 45 countries had offered to help with the search and rescue efforts, Reuters reported.

India's government is sending two teams comprising 100 personnel with specially-trained dog squads and equipment from India's disaster response force to be flown to the disaster area.

Medical teams were being readied, and relief material was being sent in coordination with Turkish authorities.

Taiwan's fire department said it had a team of 130 people, five dogs and 13 tonnes of aid ready for Turkey and is awaiting their response.

The U.S. is "profoundly concerned" by the destruction of the quake and has been in touch with Turkish officials that the U.S. are ready to provide any and all needed assistance, said U.S. government official Jake Sullivan in a tweet.

Worst quake since 1939

According to U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was said to have struck a depth of 17.9km.

There are also reports that a large aftershock has occurred in the region, said The Guardian.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre tweeted it detected a 7.7 magnitude quake at 6:44pm (Singapore time).

Videos circulating on Twitter show the extent of the damage caused by the quake in Syria's Aleppo, with buildings collapsing and dust billowing.

There are other videos depicting the destruction in Turkey.

Horrific news of tonight’s earthquake in #Turkey & northern #Syria — the damage looks extensive.



In Southwest Turkey, the ancient Gaziantep Castle collapsed in the earthquake. According to the Guard, it is a historic landmark built in the second and third centuries.

Erdogan said the earthquake that struck turkey was the country's largest disaster since 1939, with a death toll of 33,000.

The region is saddled upon fault lines, and the tremours from the earthquake can be felt in Lebanon, Greece, Israel and Cyprus.

