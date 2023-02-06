Back

7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey & Syria, thousands injured & dead

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria is currently over 1,200, with the figures expected to rise.

Hannah Martens | February 06, 2023, 08:03 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An earthquake with a 7.8 magnitude struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Feb. 6, resulting in thousands of people killed and thousands left injured in both countries.

According to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the current death toll stood at 912 people killed, Reuters reported.

Another 5,383 are injured, and 2,818 buildings have collapsed. Erdogan said the death toll would continue to rise as search and rescue efforts continued, said Reuters.

According to the The Guardian, the quake was felt across the border between Lebanon and Syria. The earthquake struck at 4.17am local time (9.17am Singapore time).

Syrian cities that suffered years from the civil war saw buildings collapse and more devastation across the land. According to Syria's health ministry, more than 326 people have been killed, and 1,042 are injured.

147 people in the rebel-held northwest have died, Reuters stated.

Countries that pledge their help

Erdogan said 45 countries had offered to help with the search and rescue efforts, Reuters reported.

India's government is sending two teams comprising 100 personnel with specially-trained dog squads and equipment from India's disaster response force to be flown to the disaster area.

Medical teams were being readied, and relief material was being sent in coordination with Turkish authorities.

Taiwan's fire department said it had a team of 130 people, five dogs and 13 tonnes of aid ready for Turkey and is awaiting their response.

The U.S. is "profoundly concerned" by the destruction of the quake and has been in touch with Turkish officials that the U.S. are ready to provide any and all needed assistance, said U.S. government official Jake Sullivan in a tweet.

Worst quake since 1939

According to U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was said to have struck a depth of 17.9km.

There are also reports that a large aftershock has occurred in the region, said The Guardian.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre tweeted it detected a 7.7 magnitude quake at 6:44pm (Singapore time).

Videos circulating on Twitter show the extent of the damage caused by the quake in Syria's Aleppo, with buildings collapsing and dust billowing.

There are other videos depicting the destruction in Turkey.

In Southwest Turkey, the ancient Gaziantep Castle collapsed in the earthquake. According to the Guard, it is a historic landmark built in the second and third centuries.

Erdogan said the earthquake that struck turkey was the country's largest disaster since 1939, with a death toll of 33,000.

The region is saddled upon fault lines, and the tremours from the earthquake can be felt in Lebanon, Greece, Israel and Cyprus.

Top photo via Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Dog seen digging a hole & burying cat companion that was run over by car

:(

February 06, 2023, 07:14 PM

Former M'sia PM Ismail Sabri ready to leave politics, planned to do so after GE14 win

He became Malaysia's ninth PM instead, after GE14.

February 06, 2023, 07:01 PM

PSP’s Leong Mun Wai ‘defies financial logic’ in seeking more compensation over lower circulation numbers: Josephine Teo

Leong asked Teo about the accountability of the former senior management of SPH Holdings.

February 06, 2023, 06:35 PM

Foreign witness linked to Keppel O&M corruption scandal unwilling to give evidence in S'pore: Indranee Rajah

The minister was responding at length to questions about the stern warnings issued over the scandal.

February 06, 2023, 06:16 PM

S$5 ERP at CTE gantry from Feb. 13, S$1 rate increase at 5 locations

S$1 more.

February 06, 2023, 06:02 PM

Carpooling matched on Telegram chat groups not allowed: LTA

Those who provide carpooling matching services may be fined or jailed.

February 06, 2023, 05:56 PM

Minimum 5¢ charge for disposable bags to be implemented from mid-2023 at major supermarkets

Amendments to enable legislative frameworks for the initiative were introduced in parliament.

February 06, 2023, 05:33 PM

Josephine Teo asks MPs not to 'pre-judge' outcome until SPH Media Trust completes investigation into inflated circulation numbers

SMT is conducting an investigation.

February 06, 2023, 05:10 PM

Daily 10,000 steps benchmark to be phased out of National Steps Challenge from Feb. 20, 2023

Rewards for steps will be capped at 5,000 per day instead.

February 06, 2023, 04:50 PM

Educators exploring how ChatGPT or Artificial Intelligence can be used in education setting: Chan Chun Sing

However, cheating of all forms will not be tolerated.

February 06, 2023, 04:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.