K-pop group Mamamoo members spotted strolling along City Hall ahead of S'pore concert

K-pop girl group Mamamoo are currently in Singapore for their "MY CON" world tour.
Comprising members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, the group will be performing today (Feb. 8) and on Feb. 9 at The Star Theatre.
Spotted along City Hall
Prior to the concert, members Solar and Moonbyul were spotted strolling along the vicinity of City Hall.
In a Twitter post by user @blurblock07 on Feb. 7, the duo could be seen taking pictures near Bras Basah Complex.
According to the user, they were around the area from around 3pm to 4pm.
20230207 Spotted by a friend's friend this afternoon.#moonsun #MAMAMOOinSG #MOONBYUL #SOLAR #MYCONinSG #문별 #솔라 #마마무 pic.twitter.com/pUOCPqIwDA— Block (@Blurblock07) February 7, 2023
Shortly after, the duo took to Instagram and posted photos of themselves around the area.
In the photos, they could be seen posing at various landmarks such as Raffles Hotel and the CHIJMES.
They also visited Rocky Master, a coffee chain located near Seah Street.
