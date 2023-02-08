Back

K-pop group Mamamoo members spotted strolling along City Hall ahead of S'pore concert

What a vibe.

Russell Ang | February 08, 2023, 03:54 PM

K-pop girl group Mamamoo are currently in Singapore for their "MY CON" world tour.

Comprising members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, the group will be performing today (Feb. 8) and on Feb. 9 at The Star Theatre.

Spotted along City Hall

Prior to the concert, members Solar and Moonbyul were spotted strolling along the vicinity of City Hall.

In a Twitter post by user @blurblock07 on Feb. 7, the duo could be seen taking pictures near Bras Basah Complex.

According to the user, they were around the area from around 3pm to 4pm.

Shortly after, the duo took to Instagram and posted photos of themselves around the area.

In the photos, they could be seen posing at various landmarks such as Raffles Hotel and the CHIJMES.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @solarkeem

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moonbyul🌻 (@mo_onbyul)

They also visited Rocky Master, a coffee chain located near Seah Street.

Photo via @solar_keem on Weibo

Photo via @mo_onbyul on Instagram

Nice.

Top image via @solar_keem on Weibo and @mo_onbyul on Instagram

