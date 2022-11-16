Back

K-pop group Mamamoo to perform in S'pore on Feb. 9, 2023

Take my money.

Ilyda Chua | November 16, 2022, 12:14 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Another concert has been added to an already jam-packed February lineup.

K-pop girl group Mamamoo will be coming to Singapore on Feb. 9, 2023.

Announced on Twitter

The concert was announced on the group's official Twitter page.

Ticketing details have yet to be released, however.

For the Asia leg of the tour, they will also be making stops at Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Titled 'MY CON', it is Mamamoo's first world tour.

Background

The girl group, comprising members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa, is well-known for their strong vocal performances.

While you wait for details to come out, you can check out some of their hits, including "Egotistic", "gogobebe", and "Mr. Ambiguous".

They were last in Singapore in 2019 for a fanmeeting.

Top image from Mamamoo/Twitter

S'pore Night Safari debuts 4 endangered Tasmanian Devils called Crumpet, Panini, Snickers & Jesse

The cutest Devils.

November 16, 2022, 12:06 PM

6 Australian schoolgirls from elite private school arrested for shoplifting at Orchard Road

The girls were here for a regional netball competition.

November 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

Elon Musk fires Twitter engineer who publicly argued with him

Twitter engineer found himself locked out of company laptop.

November 16, 2022, 12:01 PM

50 volunteers cycle 1,000km from Penang to S'pore to raise funds for kidney patients in need

They raised over S$450,000.

November 16, 2022, 11:47 AM

Trump is running for US president again in 2024

After an unexpectedly difficult midterms, Donald Trump appears to press on with his agenda.

November 16, 2022, 09:58 AM

Scoot: 'Unruly' passengers who refused to fasten seatbelts escorted off flight for investigations

Investigations are ongoing.

November 15, 2022, 09:57 PM

S'pore man, 72, gets 18 years' jail after shooting & robbing woman in 1981

He was on the run in Thailand for 32 years until 2013.

November 15, 2022, 09:25 PM

Scoot flight from Bali to S'pore couldn't land because passengers didn't fasten seatbelt securely

Oh no.

November 15, 2022, 09:06 PM

PAS leader has no authority to negotiate with Barisan Nasional to form govt: Muhyiddin

Discord in the ranks?

November 15, 2022, 08:50 PM

Earth officially hits 8 billion population mark

One billion people were added to the planet in just the last 11 years.

November 15, 2022, 08:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.