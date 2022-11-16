K-pop group Mamamoo to perform in S'pore on Feb. 9, 2023

Another concert has been added to an already jam-packed February lineup.

K-pop girl group Mamamoo will be coming to Singapore on Feb. 9, 2023.

Announced on Twitter

The concert was announced on the group's official Twitter page.

Ticketing details have yet to be released, however.

For the Asia leg of the tour, they will also be making stops at Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Titled 'MY CON', it is Mamamoo's first world tour.

Background

The girl group, comprising members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa, is well-known for their strong vocal performances.

While you wait for details to come out, you can check out some of their hits, including "Egotistic", "gogobebe", and "Mr. Ambiguous".

They were last in Singapore in 2019 for a fanmeeting.

Top image from Mamamoo/Twitter