S'porean doctor who allegedly sexually exploited teen girls to be chaperoned around female patients

A 39-year-old Singaporean doctor, Lim Yong Chin, will be chaperoned while he is examining female patients.

Alleged of penetrating minor sexually among others

This comes after Lim was handed a slew of charges, alleging him of penetrating a minor sexually, exploiting a young girl, and filming teen girls whilst engaging in intimate acts with them.

In light of these allegations, the Singapore Medical Council (SMC), stated that it will be closely monitoring Lim's court proceedings before it determines whether to proceed with disciplinary proceedings against Lim.

Still practising

As of now, Lim is still able to practice medicine.

SMC, however, told Mothership that Lim "will have a chaperone present when conducting clinical examination of a female patient".

Additionally, he will be restricted from taking photos and recording videos of his patients.

SMC, which is a statutory board under the Ministry of Health, did not address a question about where Lim is currently practising.

They also did not specify the duration of these measures.

Background

Lim Yong Chin, is the founder and director of the Access Medical Clinics group, which has several clinics with the same name across Singapore.

Mothership previously reported that he is facing a total of 28 charges.

According to court documents, Lim allegedly recorded a 19-year-old female without consent sometime between July 10, 2018 and early 2019.

She was in her underwear and in the midst of an intimate act with Lim at that time.

He also allegedly recorded two other girls without consent on two separate occasions, once in 2020 while the other between 2020 and 2021, when both girls were between the age of 18 and 19 then and were in the midst of doing "private acts".

Sometime between March 2021 and April 2021, Lim allegedly used his hand to touch the vagina of a 14-year-old girl over her underwear.

He allegedly did the same thing to the girl on Apr. 21, 2021, and also kissed her on her breast.

On that same day, he also allegedly penetrated the vagina of the girl with his finger and made her perform oral sex on him.

He is also accused of cheating the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics and SingHealth Polyclinics into disbursing Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) subsidies for fictitious claims, as well as driving whilst under suspension and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Related story

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Lim Yong Chin/Facebook