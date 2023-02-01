S'porean doctor, 39, charged for penetrating minor, exploiting & filming intimate acts with young girls

A Singapore medical doctor was slapped with a slew of charges on Feb. 1, 2023.

Facing 28 charges

The 39-year-old medical doctor, Lim Yong Chin, is the founder and director of the Access Medical Clinics group, which has several clinics with the same name across Singapore.

He is facing a total of 28 charges, some of which include the sexual penetration of a minor, sexual exploitation of a child or young person, voyeurism, cheating, and traffic offences.

A gag order has been issued for all of Lim's victims to protect their identities.

Filmed young girls without consent

According to court documents, Lim recorded a young female without consent sometime between Jul. 10, 2018 and early 2019, intruding upon her with the intention to insult her modesty.

The then 19-year-old female was in her underwear and in the midst of an intimate act with Lim at that time.

Lim was handed one charge of making a gesture with the intention to insult the modesty of a woman.

He also recorded two other girls without consent on two separate occasions, once in 2020 while the other between 2020 and 2021.

Both girls were between the age of 18 and 19 then and were in the midst of doing "private acts", according to court documents, which provided no further details.

Lim was slapped with two charges of voyeurism for these deeds.

Touched and penetrated a 14-year-old girl

Sometime between March 2021 and April 2021, Lim used his hand to touch the vagina of a girl under the age of 16 over her underwear.

He went on to do the same thing to the girl on Apr. 21, 2021, and also kissed her on her breast.

On that same day, he also penetrated the vagina of the girl with his finger and made her perform a sexual act on him.

The girl was 14 years old then.

For this, Lim was handed four charges, two for the sexual exploitation of a child or young person and two charges for penetrating a minor under 16 sexually.

Also faces other charges

The Singapore Police Force said in a Feb. 1 news release that Lim is also charged with cheating the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics and SingHealth Polyclinics into disbursing Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) subsidies for fictitious claims, as well as driving whilst under suspension and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Judge rejected request to conceal Lim's identity

Court records stated that Lim's lawyers are Brenan Mah Zhi Xian, Suresh Damodara and S.M. Sukhmit Sing from Damodara Ong LLC.

During the hearing on Feb. 1, 2023, Lim's lawyers requested for their client to not be named, saying that "there may be associations" linking him to the alleged victims.

However, District Judge Terence Tay rejected their request, saying that there was no justification to extend the gag order to Lim.

Next hearing Mar. 15, 2023

Lim was offered bail of S$120,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 15, 2023.

If convicted, Lim will face the following punishments for the following offences:

Jail up to one year, a fine, or both for insulting the modesty of a woman;

Jail up to five years, a fine up to S$10,000, or both for exploiting a young person sexually;

Jail of up to two years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments for voyeurism;

Jail of up to 10 years, a fine, or both for sexually penetrating a minor below the age of 16;

Jail of up to 10 years and a fine for cheating;

Jail of up to two years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both, as well as a potential disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for driving whilst under suspension; and

Jail of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,000 or both, as well as a potential disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of 12 months from the date of conviction for driving with insurance.

Top image from Lim Yong Chin/Facebook