KFC S'pore bringing back Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito from Feb. 15, 2023

KFC's Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito will be making its return on Feb. 15, 2023.
The burrito wrap comprises the signature crispy Zinger fillet, turkey bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, a toasted tortilla, and of course, Mac ‘N Cheese.
If it looks familiar, it's because the Zingerito was first launched in March 2021.
A Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito is priced at S$7.15 à la carte, or S$9.15 for a meal with fries and a drink.
The Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito will be available for a limited time at all KFC outlets except Singapore Zoo.
Top image via @insightmaze on Instagram and KFC Singapore
