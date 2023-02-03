Back

KFC S'pore bringing back Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito from Feb. 15, 2023

Cheeeeesy.

Russell Ang | February 03, 2023, 06:49 PM

Events

KFC's Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito will be making its return on Feb. 15, 2023.

The burrito wrap comprises the signature crispy Zinger fillet, turkey bacon, mozzarella and cheddar, a toasted tortilla, and of course, Mac ‘N Cheese.

Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore

If it looks familiar, it's because the Zingerito was first launched in March 2021.

A Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito is priced at S$7.15 à la carte, or S$9.15 for a meal with fries and a drink.

Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore

Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore

The Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito will be available for a limited time at all KFC outlets except Singapore Zoo.

Top image via @insightmaze on Instagram and KFC Singapore 

