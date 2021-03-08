KFC S'pore to launch limited edition Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito at S$5.90 on Mar. 10, 2021

If you've always wondered how KFC's Mac 'N Cheese tastes in a burrito form, KFC's latest offering is what you've been waiting for.

From Mar. 10, 2021, KFC will be offering a Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito for dine-in, takeaway, and KFC delivery.

The Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito consists of KFC Mac 'N Cheese, a zinger fillet, and turkey bacon encased in a toasted tortilla wrap.

It costs S$5.90 as an à la carte option and starts at S$7.95 for dine-in and takeaway meal bundles.

If you enjoy KFC boxes, check out the Zingerito Box that includes one Zingerito, one piece of Chicken, one regular Fries, one regular Whipped Potato, and one regular Pepsi Black.

Top images by KFC.