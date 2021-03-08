Back

KFC S'pore to launch limited edition Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito at S$5.90 on Mar. 10, 2021

Carbs overload.

Karen Lui | March 08, 2021, 04:00 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you've always wondered how KFC's Mac 'N Cheese tastes in a burrito form, KFC's latest offering is what you've been waiting for.

From Mar. 10, 2021, KFC will be offering a Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito for dine-in, takeaway, and KFC delivery.

The Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito consists of KFC Mac 'N Cheese, a zinger fillet, and turkey bacon encased in a toasted tortilla wrap.

It costs S$5.90 as an à la carte option and starts at S$7.95 for dine-in and takeaway meal bundles.

If you enjoy KFC boxes, check out the Zingerito Box that includes one Zingerito, one piece of Chicken, one regular Fries, one regular Whipped Potato, and one regular Pepsi Black.

Image by KFC.

 

Top images by KFC.

S'pore doctor acquitted of molesting female patient who gave 'confusing & contradictory' evidence

Kaur also highlighted "highly unusual" behaviour on the part of the boyfriend.

March 08, 2021, 03:39 PM

Wild Wild Wet has discounted weekday passes at S$36 for 2 adults till Mar. 31

Combat the hot weather.

March 08, 2021, 03:39 PM

13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 8, all imported

Singapore has now reported 60,046 cases in total.

March 08, 2021, 03:35 PM

MCCY 'working with' MINDEF to get early enlistment, leave & time off for footballers

These are aimed at allowing them opportunities to train and compete at 'top levels' while still serving NS.

March 08, 2021, 03:35 PM

Macaque rifles through unattended GrabFood bag at Bukit Timah, munches on stolen snack

Munchies.

March 08, 2021, 03:23 PM

Body of man, 62, retrieved from waters along East Coast in suspected drowning case

Investigations are ongoing.

March 08, 2021, 03:06 PM

Covid-19 vaccinations to be extended to groups such as teachers, hawkers & migrant workers

Vaccinations will be systematically extended to other segments of the population starting from April.

March 08, 2021, 02:27 PM

Fire at Lau Pa Sat shuts down business on Sunday evening, 50 people evacuated

Lights out.

March 08, 2021, 01:48 PM

British 'etiquette expert' says not to use hands or fingers to eat rice, Asians disagree vehemently

To each their own.

March 08, 2021, 01:45 PM

Syed Saddiq to attend NUS lectures in S'pore in March 2021, will return MP salary

Not for a holiday.

March 08, 2021, 11:34 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.