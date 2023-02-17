Keong Saik Bakery has limited edition White Rabbit ice cream cruffins & affogato for S$12

There have been many variations of the nostalgic White Rabbit candy.

Here's yet another one.

From now till the end-February, you can enjoy the sweet treat with a modern twist at Keong Saik Bakery.

Keong Saik Bakery collaboration

In collaboration with local distributor Hao Food SG, Keong Saik Bakery has released a Valentine's Day collaboration menu for the month of February.

The collaboration features a dessert set for S$12, which includes a White Rabbit ice cream cruffin and a White Rabbit ice cream affogato with matcha or espresso.

The White Rabbit ice cream will also be available at S$5 per cup.

Limited quantities of the items are available daily and will be for sale till the end of February.

This menu is only available at the Chip Bee Gardens outlet.

White Rabbit merchandise available

White Rabbit merchandise will also be sold at the bakery.

This includes:

White Rabbit pillow (S$38)

White Rabbit accessories plate (S$33.80)

White Rabbit golf umbrella (S$35)

White Rabbit couple gift set (S$52)

White Rabbit & Keong Saik Bakery Collaboration

Address: 44 Jalan Merah Saga, #01-42, Singapore 278116

Opening hours:

Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays: 8am to 7pm

Tuesdays to Fridays: 8am to 8pm

Top photos via Keong Saik Bakery on Instagram and TB Foo via Google Maps.