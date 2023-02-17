Back

Keong Saik Bakery has limited edition White Rabbit ice cream cruffins & affogato for S$12

Sweet.

Hayley Foong | February 17, 2023, 02:40 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There have been many variations of the nostalgic White Rabbit candy.

Here's yet another one.

From now till the end-February, you can enjoy the sweet treat with a modern twist at Keong Saik Bakery.

Keong Saik Bakery collaboration

In collaboration with local distributor Hao Food SG, Keong Saik Bakery has released a Valentine's Day collaboration menu for the month of February.

The collaboration features a dessert set for S$12, which includes a White Rabbit ice cream cruffin and a White Rabbit ice cream affogato with matcha or espresso.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keong Saik Bakery (@keongsaikbakery)

The White Rabbit ice cream will also be available at S$5 per cup.

Limited quantities of the items are available daily and will be for sale till the end of February.

This menu is only available at the Chip Bee Gardens outlet.

White Rabbit merchandise available

White Rabbit merchandise will also be sold at the bakery.

This includes:

  • White Rabbit pillow (S$38)

  • White Rabbit accessories plate (S$33.80)

  • White Rabbit golf umbrella (S$35)

  • White Rabbit couple gift set (S$52)

White Rabbit & Keong Saik Bakery Collaboration

Address: 44 Jalan Merah Saga, #01-42, Singapore 278116

Opening hours:

  • Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays: 8am to 7pm

  • Tuesdays to Fridays: 8am to 8pm

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos via Keong Saik Bakery on Instagram and TB Foo via Google Maps.

Boy, in bright colours, seen on CCTV crawling like Navy Seal to steal umbrella from Sengkang flat

Look at this tactical soldier in covert action.

February 17, 2023, 02:39 PM

S’porean influencer Naomi Neo throws S$20k dino-themed birthday party for 2-year-old daughter

The high life.

February 17, 2023, 01:05 PM

Wild tapir roams around M'sia streets, tries to enter bakery, eventually falls into drain & rescued

Just a normal day.

February 17, 2023, 12:38 PM

Woman from China buys JB Forest City condo unit with 'unparalleled sea view', only to find a 'ghost town'

It's apparently a tourist attraction now.

February 17, 2023, 12:30 PM

CNB seized 3kg worth of controlled drugs, couple arrested for suspected drug trafficking

According to CNB, the drugs seized in the raid could feed close to 1,000 drug abusers for a week.

February 17, 2023, 12:28 PM

Ho Ching praises Yishun stall with no cashless payment option for allowing diner to pay another day

Cannot put a price on kindness.

February 17, 2023, 12:16 PM

Former A-Level repeat students to provide safe space & peer support after A-Level results release

There will be four sessions available on Feb. 17, 19, 20, and 23.

February 17, 2023, 12:00 PM

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia

His condition deteriorated.

February 17, 2023, 11:38 AM

Woman, 32, believed to be S'porean, dies in car crash in Australia

A man was also pronounced dead at the scene.

February 17, 2023, 10:58 AM

S’pore man, 30, heads back to kindergarten to see what kids are up to these days

“Couldn’t recall much from my time, but a day in class brought back many memories.”

February 17, 2023, 10:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.