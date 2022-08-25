White Rabbit cup ice cream & merchandise pop-up at Chin Mee Chin Confectionery from Aug. 26 - Sep. 11, 2022

You might remember the White Rabbit ice cream stick that was launched in Singapore last year.

Fans of the nostalgic milk candy now have another ice cream option -- a cup version that's creamier and made with premium ingredients.

Taste test

The first impression that we got was that it tasted like Hokkaido milk ice cream, and the cup version is definitely the creamier cousin of the ice bar.

It's the aftertaste which reminded us of the White Rabbit candies that we loved when we were kids, albeit sweeter.

But it's likely that only those with sweet tooth will be able to finish the entire serving.

Chin Mee Chin Confectionery pop-up

To celebrate the launch of the ice cream in Singapore, local distributor Hao Food SG will be having a pop-up event at old-school coffeeshop Chin Mee Chin Confectionery from Aug. 26 - Sep. 11, 2022.

A special set will be available at the pop-up for S$9.50 and consists of:

Kaya toast

Two soft-boiled eggs

A drink of choice

A cup of white rabbit ice cream

There will also be official merchandise available for those who really love White Rabbit candy.

They are really quite cute though, and well suited for everyday wear.

Also available online and in-store

If traveling to the east is not your thing, you can also purchase the ice cream on FairPrice Online or at select FairPrice/FairPrice Xpress supermarkets.

Each cup retails for S$5.50, and there will be a one-for-one promo in-store and online from Aug. 28 - Sep. 21, while stocks last.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin