Cyclist falls & breaks tooth after bicycle stuck in drain cover in Tampines, seeks passers-by who helped him

A cyclist in Singapore has taken to Facebook to seek out the Good Samaritans who helped him after his bicycle got stuck in a drain cover, which resulted in him breaking a tooth and hurting his face from the fall.

The cyclist posted his appeal in the SG PCN Cyclist Facebook group.

According to the post, the incident occurred on Dec. 28, 2022, at around 10:30am near Block 863 Tampines Avenue 5.

A photo posted showed a drain cover with metal grilles that ran parallel to the road.

"I was cycling along the road and my bicycle tyre was stuck in the drain cover which runs parallel to the road," the post said.

"My bicycle came to a sudden stop but I was still in motion and was thus flung downwards, sustaining injuries to my face and fractured a tooth."

Good Samaritans assisted

Following the accident, two passers-by stopped to help the cyclist, according to the post.

However, as he was in a state of shock, he did not take photos of his bicycle stuck in the drain cover or get more details from witnesses.

"If you were the kind Malay uncle or Indian chap who assisted me, please contact me," the post added.

"Anyone who happened to drive by with cam footages, I would be most grateful."

Responses

However, the appeal was met with some scepticism, as some speculated if the post was to gather evidence for fault-finding with the authorities.

It was previously reported that a cyclist in Singapore sued PUB, Singapore's national water authority, after he suffered multiple injuries, including injuries to his head and spine, from falling from his bicycle that got stuck in a drain cover.

The case was settled out of court.

Other commenters said the cyclist should have been more aware of his environment while cycling.

In response, the cyclist wrote: "For all the well wishers, I thank you. I do not think there is any where in this post which indicates blame. For those who have nothing constructive to comment, please refrain from doing so."

Metal drain covers replaced

Over the years, the authorities have been replacing drain covers with those that have grilles running perpendicular to the road instead.

Since 2011, PUB has replaced about 270,000 drain gratings with the improved design through our drainage upgrading works.

This new grating design has been applied to all new road construction and drainage upgrading projects, and serves to reduce the risk of cycling accidents.

