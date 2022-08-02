Back

Cyclist who fell off bicycle when wheel got stuck in drain cover now suing PUB

He suffered multiple injuries, including injuries to his head and spine.

Low Jia Ying | August 02, 2022, 12:46 PM

The cyclist who landed in hospital after getting thrown off his bicycle when his front wheel got stuck in a drain cover last year, is now suing PUB for negligence after suffering multiple injuries.

Maung Maung Aung Soe Thu, a 42-year-old man from Myanmar, was riding his bicycle along Changi Point Coastal Walk on Jan. 16, 2021, when his front wheel got stuck in the gap between some metal grilles that ran parallel to the road.

via Roads.sg.

He was thrown off his bicycle and even lost his consciousness for some time. Paramedics attended to him, and he was later conveyed to Changi General Hospital for emergency treatment.

via Roads.sg.

Suffered facial fractures, spinal trauma, among other injuries

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), he suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage, multiple facial fractures and trauma to the spine.

He also has weakness in both his feet and right hand. Wounds from the accident had left him with scars as well.

via Roads.sg

Suing PUB

The man will be taking his case against PUB to the Supreme Court, SMDN reported.

He did not specify how much he intends to sue PUB for, but claims handled by the Supreme Court generally start at S$250,000.

Top photos via Roads.sg

