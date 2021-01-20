Cyclist thrown off bicycle in Changi after wheel stuck in drain cover gap

A man from Myanmar was hospitalised in Singapore after he was thrown off his bicycle as a result of his bicycle's front wheel getting stuck in the curbside drain cover metal grills gap that run parallel to the road.

The incident occurred in Changi on Jan. 16, 2021.

Photos shared by Roads.sg showed the cyclist with blood on his chin and knees lying on the ground being attended to by paramedics.

His bicycle remained in an upright position as it was lodged in the drain cover gap.

Hazardous for cyclists

Such incidents have occurred in Singapore in the past and are hazardous to cyclists.

According to existing traffic regulations, cyclists in Singapore are advised to stick to riding closer to the curb on the left-most lane so as not to impede the flow of traffic.

However, cyclists tend to avoid riding directly over drain covers as they can be slippery, protrude from the ground, or have gaps in them.

Such considerations cause cyclists to move towards the right and away from the curb.

Metal drain covers replaced

Over the years, the authorities have rectified the issue by replacing drain covers with those that have grills that run perpendicular to the road instead.