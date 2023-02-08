A&W opens 7th S'pore outlet at Admiralty Place

Since its return to Singapore in 2019, A&W has quietly expanded to seven outlets across the island.

The fast food chain announced its latest store in social media posts on Feb. 8, but did not explicitly state its location.

Fans, however, were quick to provide an answer: Admiralty Place.

A job ad hiring both full- and part-timers backs up the case.

The chain is offering up to S$1,800 for the former position and up to S$8.50/hour for the latter.

Although located just opposite Admiralty MRT Station, Singaporeans from other walks of life would probably have not registered it as a viable place to visit for fun.

Regardless, A&W joins other F&B tenants like KFC, Coffee Bean, R&B bubble tea, and Swee Heng bakery.

The next nearest outlet is at Canberra Plaza, a 12-minute drive away.

Known for its coney dogs and root beer floats, A&W first entered the Singapore market in 1966, but left in 2003.

It created quite a buzz when it opened at Jewel Changi Airport in 2019, to the extent that hopeful diners had to queue an hour just to place orders and menu items were sold out.

A&W Admiralty Place

Address: 678A Woodlands Ave 6, #02-01/02/03, Singapore 730679

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image via A&W, HDB