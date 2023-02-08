Back

A&W opens 7th S'pore outlet at Admiralty Place

Another outlet in the north.

Mandy How | February 08, 2023, 07:40 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Since its return to Singapore in 2019, A&W has quietly expanded to seven outlets across the island.

The fast food chain announced its latest store in social media posts on Feb. 8, but did not explicitly state its location.

Photo via A&W's Facebook page

Fans, however, were quick to provide an answer: Admiralty Place.

A job ad hiring both full- and part-timers backs up the case.

The chain is offering up to S$1,800 for the former position and up to S$8.50/hour for the latter.

Although located just opposite Admiralty MRT Station, Singaporeans from other walks of life would probably have not registered it as a viable place to visit for fun.

Regardless, A&W joins other F&B tenants like KFC, Coffee Bean, R&B bubble tea, and Swee Heng bakery.

The next nearest outlet is at Canberra Plaza, a 12-minute drive away.

Known for its coney dogs and root beer floats, A&W first entered the Singapore market in 1966, but left in 2003.

It created quite a buzz when it opened at Jewel Changi Airport in 2019, to the extent that hopeful diners had to queue an hour just to place orders and menu items were sold out.

A&W Admiralty Place

Address: 678A Woodlands Ave 6, #02-01/02/03, Singapore 730679

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image via A&W, HDB

Yishun condo council members sue ex-chair for defamation after he complains about estate in letter, judge throws out case

The plaintiffs say they hold 'important positions' in companies.

February 08, 2023, 06:48 PM

ComfortDelGro Driving Centre holding S'pore's 1st electric motorcycle familiarisation course

E-motorbike range is between 90km and 278km.

February 08, 2023, 05:35 PM

Preview of Chatuchak Night Market in S'pore: What to eat, do & buy there

Feels like Bangkok?

February 08, 2023, 05:11 PM

Peace Centre kacang puteh stall temporarily closes due to poor business

:(

February 08, 2023, 05:02 PM

Experts in 2019 raised concerns over building too many HDB flats, black swan events can disrupt plans: Desmond Lee

Desmond Lee referred to a 2019 position paper from the Workers' Party that raised concerns of an oversupply of BTO flats.

February 08, 2023, 05:02 PM

18 popular Golden Mile Complex shops & where they are moving to

Where is 'Little Thailand' going?

February 08, 2023, 04:46 PM

MRT service between Woodlands & Yishun disrupted for 6 hours on Wednesday morning

SMRT has apologised.

February 08, 2023, 04:11 PM

K-pop group Mamamoo members spotted strolling along City Hall ahead of S'pore concert

What a vibe.

February 08, 2023, 03:54 PM

MINDEF takes a serious view on employers' unfair treatment towards NSmen: Ng Eng Hen

Four of such cases needed further follow-up, but most cases can be resolved through clarifications.

February 08, 2023, 03:46 PM

Diner shocked One Punggol charges S$3.20 flat parking fee after 6pm

Not by the minute.

February 08, 2023, 03:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.