fbpx

Back
﻿

A&W coney dog, coney cheese dog & hot dog temporarily sold out at Jewel Changi Airport

Fierce.

Olivia Lin | April 29, 06:47 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

If you’re thinking of joining the queue for A&W at Jewel Changi Airport, you might want to think again.

A sign has been put up outside the outlet stating that the chicken / beef coney dog, chicken / beef coney cheese dog, and chicken hot dog are out of stock at the moment.

Photo by Joshua Lee

According to the A&W counter staff, the items have been out of stock since April 23.

The PR spokesperson Mothership reached out to said the sign was put up two days later to inform the public about the news.

They also added that A&W is working to replenish the items as soon as possible.

Photo by Mandy How

If you’re still planning to head to A&W, at least the other items on the menu such as the cream cheese burgers and waffles are still available.

But perhaps not for long.

Related articles:

First look at A&W in Jewel Changi Airport, menu items & prices

A&W opening 2nd S’pore outlet in June 2019, 3rd by 2020

Top photo collage by Mandy How and Joshua Lee

 

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

5 NUS students jailed for sexual crimes from 2015 to 2018 academic years

The Singapore police has revealed new information to set the record straight.

April 29, 07:09 pm

Pritam Singh: Monica Baey's case highlights lack of civic participation & organisation in S'pore

Pritam wants all S'poreans to do better than just contributing their views online.

April 29, 06:46 pm

Nee Soon East to launch 2-year zero waste masterplan, first in S'pore to do so

The masterplan aims at reducing single-use plastics, food waste, e-waste and carbon emissions.

April 29, 06:38 pm

More than 30 SMRT staff resigned in 8 months, more expected after May 2019 bonus payout

The HR department has been particularly badly hit.

April 29, 06:22 pm

Jolovan Wham fined S$5,000 for scandalising judiciary, but feels his criticism was 'reasonable'

SDP politician John Tan was also fined.

April 29, 05:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close