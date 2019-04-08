A&W coney dog, coney cheese dog & hot dog temporarily sold out at Jewel Changi Airport

If you’re thinking of joining the queue for A&W at Jewel Changi Airport, you might want to think again.

A sign has been put up outside the outlet stating that the chicken / beef coney dog, chicken / beef coney cheese dog, and chicken hot dog are out of stock at the moment.

According to the A&W counter staff, the items have been out of stock since April 23.

The PR spokesperson Mothership reached out to said the sign was put up two days later to inform the public about the news.

They also added that A&W is working to replenish the items as soon as possible.

If you’re still planning to head to A&W, at least the other items on the menu such as the cream cheese burgers and waffles are still available.

But perhaps not for long.

Top photo collage by Mandy How and Joshua Lee