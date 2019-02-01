Insane queues at Pokémon Center & A&W on 1st day of Jewel Changi Airport public preview
Squeezy times ahead.
Jewel Changi Airport opened for public preview to much fanfare on April 11, 2019.
As crowds surged in the mega complex, queues inevitably formed at certain shops, especially those belonging to some highly-anticipated brands.
Among them is returning fast food restaurant A&W:
One member of the public shared that the queue was an hour long:
The menu items, if you’re not ready to queue:
And as expected, the Pokemon Center is a popular spot.
A glimpse of the crowd can be caught in one of the photos.
Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale wrote that they could only enter after a long queue.
More people milling around:
Here’s a look inside the centre if you weren’t one of those in the queue:
The attractions didn’t lose out, either — visitors thronged to admire the Rain Vortex:
View this post on Instagram
🇸🇬 Inspiration of Singapore. When the impossible becomes reality because we only aim for world’s best. My fav is the last pic where despite the crowd you can feel alone and contemplate looking at the vortex. #jewelthroughmyeyes @changiairport #architecturephotography #architecture #landscapearchitecture
As well as the Canopy Park:
View this post on Instagram
Reflection | First look @jewelchangiairport 🥰 #Changi #changiairport #jewelchangiairport #jewelthroughmyeyes #reflection #people #changiarchitecture #gosingapore #nikonasia #instasg #insta #visitsingapore #nikon #nikonsg #singapore #instagram #natgeo #natgeoyourshot #natgeotravel #natgeophotography #photooftheday #thephotosociety #ragavan_photography
If you’re feeling the FOMO, we bring you on a virtual tour:
What a day.
Top image by Mandy How
