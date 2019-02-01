fbpx

Insane queues at Pokémon Center & A&W on 1st day of Jewel Changi Airport public preview

Squeezy times ahead.

Mandy How | April 12, 12:59 am

Jewel Changi Airport opened for public preview to much fanfare on April 11, 2019.

As crowds surged in the mega complex, queues inevitably formed at certain shops, especially those belonging to some highly-anticipated brands.

Among them is returning fast food restaurant A&W:

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

One member of the public shared that the queue was an hour long:

The menu items, if you’re not ready to queue:

First look at A&W in Jewel Changi Airport, menu items & prices

And as expected, the Pokemon Center is a popular spot.

A glimpse of the crowd can be caught in one of the photos.

Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale wrote that they could only enter after a long queue.

More people milling around:

Here’s a look inside the centre if you weren’t one of those in the queue:

First look at Pokemon Center in Jewel Changi Airport

The attractions didn’t lose out, either — visitors thronged to admire the Rain Vortex:

View this post on Instagram

It’s amazing

A post shared by Belal Hassan (@belal9198) on

As well as the Canopy Park:

If you’re feeling the FOMO, we bring you on a virtual tour:

Exclusive tour of Jewel Changi Airport: First look at Pokemon Center, A&W, & other attractions

What a day.

Top image by Mandy How

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

