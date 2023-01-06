Xing Fu Tang S'pore to shut last outlet at Northpoint City, offering 1-for-1 closing promotion

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang is closing its last outlet in Singapore.

Famed for its brown sugar boba milk tea and freshly cooked pearls, the chain arrived in Singapore in 2019 to much fanfare.

On Jan. 4, Xing Fu Tang shared its latest one-for-one closing promotion for its Northpoint City outlet.

The post did not specify the outlet's last day of operations, however, it did mention that the offer is available while stocks last.

No more outlets in S'pore

In 2022, Xing Fu Tang closed two other outlets.

The Takashimaya outlet closed in August 2022 while the Ang Mo Kio MRT station outlet closed in December 2022.

Northpoint City is its last outlet in Singapore.

However, a reply by Xing Fu Tang's Instagram account hinted that the chain may return to Singapore in the future.

