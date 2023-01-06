Back

Xing Fu Tang S'pore to shut last outlet at Northpoint City, offering 1-for-1 closing promotion

The end of an era.

Hayley Foong | January 06, 2023, 02:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang is closing its last outlet in Singapore.

Famed for its brown sugar boba milk tea and freshly cooked pearls, the chain arrived in Singapore in 2019 to much fanfare.

On Jan. 4, Xing Fu Tang shared its latest one-for-one closing promotion for its Northpoint City outlet.

The post did not specify the outlet's last day of operations, however, it did mention that the offer is available while stocks last.

 

 

No more outlets in S'pore

In 2022, Xing Fu Tang closed two other outlets.

The Takashimaya outlet closed in August 2022 while the Ang Mo Kio MRT station outlet closed in December 2022.

https://www.facebook.com/XingfutangSG/posts/1227225058132125

Northpoint City is its last outlet in Singapore.

However, a reply by Xing Fu Tang's Instagram account hinted that the chain may return to Singapore in the future.

Screenshot via Xing Fu Tang/ Instagram

 

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images from @xingfutangsg

Sheng Siong set to open 5th supermarket outlet in Kunming, China

Sheng Siong opened its first store in China in 2017.

January 06, 2023, 02:46 PM

Over 200 million Twitter users' email addresses leaked by hackers: Reports

Elon cannot catch a break.

January 06, 2023, 01:48 PM

Bedok family can't use S$300 CDC vouchers after previous HDB flat owner redeemed all

Previous flat owner didn't report a change of address for more than 10 years.

January 06, 2023, 12:55 PM

139 FairPrice outlets will remain open for the first day of CNY 2023

Dong dong qiang intensifies.

January 06, 2023, 11:48 AM

Man, 65, who allegedly set Marsiling minimart owner on fire, charged with murder after victim dies

The previous charge was attempted murder.

January 06, 2023, 11:44 AM

'No generation gap': Mdada 'surprised' at Pornsak speaking out on 'concerns' after leaving company

Hmmmmmmmmm.

January 06, 2023, 10:47 AM

Creative founder Sim Wong Hoo famously said S'pore suffered from 'NUTS'. What did he mean?

The term eventually made its way into newspapers, forums, and even parliament.

January 06, 2023, 10:05 AM

M'sian diner pays RM86 (S$26.20) for drumstick, squid & 2 plates of rice at KL food court

Almost Singapore price.

January 06, 2023, 03:22 AM

C. Ronaldo's Saudi Arabia debut might be on hold due to previous ban for smashing phone of Everton fan

Ronaldo was slapped with a suspension and a fine for smacking a young Everton fan's phone to the ground and damaging it.

January 05, 2023, 11:56 PM

Abalone at 3 for S$95 from Jan. 5 to 8 &amp; beer at S$43 for a 24-pack from Jan. 5 to 11, 2023

No need to be a big spender to impress this CNY.

January 05, 2023, 08:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.