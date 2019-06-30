fbpx

First look at Xing Fu Tang S’pore’s menu, opening at Tampines on June 28, 2019

Bbt is bliss.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 26, 07:43 pm

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang will be opening their first outlet in Singapore this Friday, June 28.

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang opening at Century Square in Tampines on June 28, 2019

It will be at Century Square mall, in Tampines.

But Westies need not fret, as the chain will soon be opening three more outlets, including one at Takashimaya in Orchard.

First look at the outlet

The current Xing Fu Tang outlet is in the mall, near the drop-off point and opposite The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

For those who have not heard of this bubble tea chain, they are known for their stir-fried brown sugar pearls, which have a burnt, caramelised taste and a softer texture as compared to the usual pearls.

The pearls are also freshly made from scratch in store.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

The founder, Edison Chen, demonstrated how the pearls are made:

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.
Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.
Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Having said that, it does require more time for preparation, so be mentally prepared to queue.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Look at these glorious pearls.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Drinks available and their prices

Here’s a quick look at the menu, which ranges between S$4.90 to S$6.30 for drinks.

There is a good mix between milk-based drinks and a thirst-quenching tea series.

There is no customisation of sweetness level for drinks, except for the lightly roasted Oolong Tea.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

There are also two types of ice cream ⁠— Fresh milk with brown sugar boba ice cream, or chocolate and strawberry dream mix. Both priced at S$4.50 each.

Here’s a photo of the fresh milk with brown sugar boba ice cream.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

What to try

If you are facing a dilemma of what to try, here are three recommended drinks to begin with.

Their signature is the brown sugar boba milk, which is priced at S$5.30.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Of course, it has to end off being torched:

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The other highlight at the shop ⁠— Mango smoothie with a rabbit panna cotta on top and cactus pink pearls — is priced at S$6.90.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Quite refreshing, and one can also taste the mango pulp.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Strawberry milk with pink cactus pearls also comes recommended, and costs S$5.90 each.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

Address and Opening Hours

Address: Century Square mall, #01-22, Singapore 529509

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

All photos and videos taken by Zheng Zhangxin

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

