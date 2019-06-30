First look at Xing Fu Tang S’pore’s menu, opening at Tampines on June 28, 2019

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang will be opening their first outlet in Singapore this Friday, June 28.

It will be at Century Square mall, in Tampines.

But Westies need not fret, as the chain will soon be opening three more outlets, including one at Takashimaya in Orchard.

First look at the outlet

The current Xing Fu Tang outlet is in the mall, near the drop-off point and opposite The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

For those who have not heard of this bubble tea chain, they are known for their stir-fried brown sugar pearls, which have a burnt, caramelised taste and a softer texture as compared to the usual pearls.

The pearls are also freshly made from scratch in store.

The founder, Edison Chen, demonstrated how the pearls are made:

Having said that, it does require more time for preparation, so be mentally prepared to queue.

Look at these glorious pearls.

Drinks available and their prices

Here’s a quick look at the menu, which ranges between S$4.90 to S$6.30 for drinks.

There is a good mix between milk-based drinks and a thirst-quenching tea series.

There is no customisation of sweetness level for drinks, except for the lightly roasted Oolong Tea.

There are also two types of ice cream ⁠— Fresh milk with brown sugar boba ice cream, or chocolate and strawberry dream mix. Both priced at S$4.50 each.

Here’s a photo of the fresh milk with brown sugar boba ice cream.

What to try

If you are facing a dilemma of what to try, here are three recommended drinks to begin with.

Their signature is the brown sugar boba milk, which is priced at S$5.30.

Of course, it has to end off being torched:

The other highlight at the shop ⁠— Mango smoothie with a rabbit panna cotta on top and cactus pink pearls — is priced at S$6.90.

Quite refreshing, and one can also taste the mango pulp.

Strawberry milk with pink cactus pearls also comes recommended, and costs S$5.90 each.

Address and Opening Hours

Address: Century Square mall, #01-22, Singapore 529509

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

All photos and videos taken by Zheng Zhangxin