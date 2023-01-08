Twitter cuts dozen of staff from S'pore & Dublin offices: Bloomberg

Twitter has made further cuts to its payroll in another round of layoffs.

At least a dozen staffers cut

Bloomberg reported Jan. 7 that at least a dozen staff from the Singapore and Dublin Twitter offices have been laid off.

Citing people familiar with the matter, those affected were from the trust and safety team, which handles global content moderation, and the hate speech and harassment department.

Additionally, workers from teams handling policy on misinformation, global appeals and state media were also retrenched.

Twitter's trust and safety vice president Ella Irwin confirmed the layoffs with Reuters, saying that some of those cuts were made in areas that "lacked sufficient volume going forward or where it made sense to consolidate".

She added: "We have thousands of people within Trust and Safety who work content moderation and have not made cuts to the teams that do that work daily."

Fired around 3,700 employees to date

Twitter, which is currently owned by Elon Musk, has laid off around 3,700 of its employees as part of its cost-cutting measures since November 2022.

Musk officially acquired Twitter in October 2022, making several radical changes to the social media platform, including firing multiple top executives such as the former chief executive officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal.

In December 2022, Musk said he will be resigning as Twitter's CEO after conducting a poll on the platform, asking whether he should relinquish his role and a majority of the votes were in favour of him stepping down.

