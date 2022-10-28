Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires CEO

Elon Musk has formally completed his US$44 billion (S$62 billion) acquisition of Twitter and immediately fired multiple top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal.

Reuters reported that Musk terminated Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde upon the deal's close, citing unnamed sources.

Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's headquarters when the acquisition closed and they were escorted out, Reuters also reported.

The firing of general counsel Sean Edgett was reported by The New York Times and Washington Post.

Musk had previously accused the company's leadership team of misleading him over the number of spam accounts on the platform.

A Delaware judge had threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached to finalise the purchase before a Oct. 28 deadline.

Addressed advertisers

Musk wrote in a Twitter post addressing advertisers that he was buying the company to help humanity and did not want it to become a "free-for-all hellscape".

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," he wrote in an unusually long tweet.

The fear has been that Musk's purchase of the social media platform will open it up to more online toxicity and drive away users.

Musk told advertisers Twitter should be "warm and welcoming to all".

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

This was what he wrote:

Top photo via TED