Thailand reinstates Covid-19 requirements for all international travellers from Jan. 9

Do take note of the updated rules.

Fiona Tan | January 08, 2023, 12:21 PM

Those planning for a trip to the land of smiles soon may want to take note of the updated Covid-19 entry requirements.

Rules will kick in Jan. 9

Thailand will be reinstating Covid-19 requirements for all international travellers entering the country, the country's Minister for Transport Saksayam Chidchob said on Jan. 7, 2023.

The rules will kick in on Jan. 9 and will last throughout the month till Jan. 31.

Foreigners aged 18 and above must show proof that they have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination or that they have recovered from the virus for no more than 180 days.

Those who are unvaccinated must have a medical report explaining the reason.

The respective airlines will be responsible for ensuring that international travellers abide by Thailand's Covid-19 entry requirements and will reject those without these documents on hand.

People displaying Covid-19 symptoms will be advised to get tested on arrival.

Additionally, travellers must have proof of health insurance covering their Covid-19 treatment if their next destination country requires them to produce a negative Covid-19 test result upon arrival.

Thai natives and those transiting to other destinations are exempted from these Covid-19 requirements.

In anticipation of China's reopening

Thailand scrapped its entry requirements in October 2022, allowing international travellers into its country without proof of vaccination, antigen test results and health insurance, Bangkok Post reported.

The reintroduction of Covid-19 entry requirements comes on the back of China's reopening on Jan. 8, where Thailand has appeared to be one of the top overseas destinations for Chinese travellers.

The director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand Suttipong Kongpool said the first scheduled flight from China would arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Jan. 12, 2023.

Other countries, such as Korea and Japan, have also imposed Covid-19 border control measures on incoming Chinese tourists in anticipation of the wave of Chinese tourists.

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Dec. 28, 2022 that there will be no change to Singapore’s current Covid-19 border control regulations for incoming travellers and work pass holders from China.

