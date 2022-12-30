Back

South Korea to require visitors from China to present negative Covid test results to enter

Adding on to the list of countries who have implemented similar controls.

Keyla Supharta | December 30, 2022, 03:44 PM

Events

South Korea will join other nations in imposing travel restrictions on travellers from China, requiring them to present a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country, reported Yonhap News Agency.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo made the announcement on Friday (Dec. 30).

The restrictions

According to Reuters, arrivals from China are to take a PCR test within 48 hours before their arrival or an antigen test within 24 hours before their arrival, followed by a PCR test after arrival. 

The testing on arrival and pre-departure tests will be implemented from Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, 2023, respectively.

"The government is strengthening some anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread at home because of the worsening Covid-19 situation in China," Han said. 

The new measures are to take effect by the end of February 2023.

A restriction on issuing short-term visas for Chinese nationals will take effect by the end of January 2023. The restriction will exclude diplomats, public officials, or those engaging in essential businesses, and humanitarian workers.

South Korea will also temporarily halt flights to China. All flights from China will need to arrive at Incheon International Airport for proper containment management.

Restrictions placed due to mounting concerns

South Korea's latest implementation of Covid rules came after other countries like India, Japan, the United States, and Italy introduced Covid tests for arrivals from China due to mounting concerns about the ongoing surge of cases in the country, as well as lack of transparency about the situation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that there will be no change to Singapore's current Covid border control regulations for inbound travellers from China.

