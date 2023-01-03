Singpass services disrupted after launch of CDC vouchers

[Update: Singpass service has resumed as of 4:23pm on Jan. 3.]

The Singpass digital identity service is temporarily unavailable for those who wish to redeem the CDC vouchers.

Service disrupted on Jan. 3, 2023

Several Singpass users were notified of a service disruption upon opening the mobile application on their devices on Jan. 3.

Some took to social media platforms such as Twitter to share their experience.

Mothership understands that some individuals have been experiencing the digital service disruption from as early as around 12:20pm on Jan. 3, the same day when households in Singapore are issued with S$300 Comunity Development Council (CDC) vouchers which can be redeemed with Singpass login.

Some netizens speculated that many people logging into Singpass to redeem the CDC vouchers could have contributed to the service disruption.

The RedeemSG website, where the CDC vouchers can be claimed, has an alert at the top of its page, announcing that "Singpass is temporarily unavailable", as of the time of writing.

It advised individuals wishing to claim their vouchers to try again at a later time.

The Singpass service disruption has affected login access to other digital government services, such as the Central Provident Fund, as highlighted by one Twitter user.

Singaporeans are rushing to claim their monetary CDC vouchers which requires a SingPass login. The login service is not responding well.



In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from GovTech said they are aware of the service disruption and have released a Facebook post to address users' concerns.

"Some users may have encountered an error message when accessing digital services with #Singpass. We are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will provide an update when the service has resumed. Thank you."

