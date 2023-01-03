Back

Every S'pore household to get S$300 CDC vouchers on Jan. 3, can use at 5 supermarket chains

Time for grocery shopping.

Fasiha Nazren | January 03, 2023, 01:25 PM

Events

Every Singaporean household will receive a total of S$300 Comunity Development Council (CDC) vouchers from Jan. 3, 2023.

This comprises S$200 CDC vouchers under the Assurance Package and S$100 CDC vouchers from the S$1.5 billion Support Package announced on October 2022.

Vouchers can be claimed via RedeemSG.

Participating merchants

The vouchers can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, and supermarkets.

There are five participating supermarket outlets: HAO Mart, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong and U Stars Supermarket.

According to CNA, of the S$300 given, S$150 can be used at the supermarket outlets while the remaining S$150 can be spent at the participating hawkers and heartland merchants.

The vouchers can be used at merchants displaying these stickers:

Here are maps showing where you can use your CDC vouchers:

Top image from NTUC FairPrice Facebook.

