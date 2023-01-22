S'pore's Mufti wishes Chinese community a happy & prosperous Lunar New Year

Singapore's Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir wished the Chinese community in Singapore a happy Lunar New Year.

He sent out several letters to faith leaders and partners in Singapore who celebrate Chinese New Year.

One was addressed to the Taoist Federation (Singapore) chairman Tan Thiam Lye on Jan. 20, 2023.

Wishing the Chinese community in Singapore a happy and prosperous new year

On behalf of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the Harmony Centre, Nazirudin and chief executive of MUIS Kadir Maideen wished the Taoist Federation and the Chinese community in Singapore a happy and prosperous new year.

The letter stated:

"We are pleased that the Chinese community in Singapore is able to celebrate this auspicious occasion. The strengthening of our social ties is a noble aim that our communities cherish with family and friends. We look forward to deepening our relationship and strengthen the common good for all Singaporeans in this new year. Once again, wishing you good health, prosperity, and a happy new year!"

You can view the full letter here:

Sends out letters to other religious leaders and organisations during holiday season

Each year, Nazirudin and MUIS send out letters to other religious leaders and organisations in Singapore during the different holidays, such as Deepavali, Christmas, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

