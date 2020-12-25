2 S'pore Muslim religious leaders wish the Christian community 'Merry Christmas'

Two Muslim religious leaders in Singapore have a sweet and sincere message for their Christian friends during the festive, end-of-year season: Merry Christmas.

On Dec. 23, Singapore's Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir sent letters to at least two Christian religious leaders in Singapore.

One was addressed to the Reverend Gordon Wong of the Methodist Church in Singapore. On behalf of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the Harmony Centre, he wished the Christian community in Singapore a happy and meaningful Christmas.

He then added:

"In what has been a very challenging year, we find meaning, comfort and hope in very special days that rekindle our faith in God and our love for humanity. The commemoration of Jesus' birth on Christmas day will certainly renew the hope of Christians that with God's Grace and Mercy, humanity will overcome all trials and tribulations. The Qur'an tells us of Jesus' miraculous birth, whose first words were about peace and safety. We are deeply thankful that our faith communities have understood and supported all the necessary measures to keep everyone safe during this pandemic. We are now able to resume some religious activities in a safe and responsible way. We are glad that the Christian community can now celebrate Christmas in local churches. We trust that this will provide much joy and happiness to all Christians."

The Methodist Church SG Facebook page shared the Mufti's letter, thanked him for the Christmas greetings, and said:

"We cherish our strong ties with our Muslim friends and look forward to continue working together to maintain peace and harmony in Singapore especially during these difficult times."

Twitter user @frhn also shared a similar letter, addressed to Archbishop William Goh of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore.

I DOWAN TO HEAR ANYONE SAY CANNOT SAY MERRY CHRISTMAS UNDERSTAND??? pic.twitter.com/6GlkbjFQiH — f (@frhn) December 24, 2020

On Instagram, Ustaz Muhammad Zahid Mohd Zin also shared a Christmas greeting, coupled with a picture of him at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd.

The caption reads:

“He has made me a blessing wherever I go” . As brothers that shares the same love of the blessed being, let us embody the compassion and continue spreading the blessings to mankind . Merry Christmas to our Christian friends. May the love of God fill your home and life and cause each day of yours to release countless blessings for you.

As of 10:00pm on Dec. 25, the post has garnered over 3,700 likes.

Top image from Zahid Zin's Instagram page. Photo taken before Circuit Breaker measures.