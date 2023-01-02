Back

Hong Kong actors Kenneth Ma and Roxanne Tong engaged

She says she's not pregnant.

Tan Min-Wei | January 02, 2023, 01:08 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Hong Kong actors Kenneth Ma and Roxanne Tong, who have been dating since 2020, announced their engagement on Jan. 1, 2023.

Both Ma and Tong posted identical pictures of a stuffed unicorn hugging a stuffed horse, along with the hashtags "forever" and "engaged".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R O X A N N E 湯 洛 雯 (@roxannetong)

These appear to be the same toys that they used to announce their relationship in 2020.

They did so after being spotted together by Hong Kong paparazzi.

Ma's ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong was caught in a cheating scandal in 2019.

Not pregnant

In November 2022, Ma said he intended to marry Tong in 2023.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenneth Ma 馬國明 (@kennethmkm)

He appeared to recant his words shortly after, saying that it was "just a thought".

Given how quickly he backtracked again, Hong Kong news outlets suspected that Tong was pregnant.

She has since rubbished the claims, saying, "Of course not!".

Related stories

Top images via roxannetong/Instagram & kennethmkm/Instagram

S'pore scalpers reselling FairPrice Hello Kitty mahjong set for up to S$888

Not huat.

January 02, 2023, 04:13 PM

Men, aged 29 & 64, assisting with police investigations after 'verbal threats' made at Lau Pa Sat Cheers outlet

The incident happened on Jan. 1.

January 02, 2023, 03:40 PM

Man, 25, arrested within 2 hours after allegedly molesting woman at Siloso Beach on New Year's Day

The man will be charged in court today (Jan. 2).

January 02, 2023, 01:09 PM

S'pore influencer Naomi Neo, 26, wraps up 2022 by moving into 3-storey home

New year, new house.

January 02, 2023, 12:54 PM

Korean actor Lee Jong Suk escapes friendzone, says he liked IU for 10 years before they dated

If he can do it, so can you.

January 02, 2023, 12:16 PM

‘S'pore 10 years ahead of us': Philippine transport secretary on country’s New Year's Day air traffic outage

The outage affected hundreds of flights and stranded tens of thousands of passengers.

January 02, 2023, 12:03 PM

5 best snack brands for CNY 2023, sorted by popular favourites, lowest pricing & most aesthetic

Om nom nom nom.

January 02, 2023, 11:30 AM

Man, 28, found dead on Jan. 1 along Serangoon Ave 4, police suspect no foul play

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 02, 2023, 11:10 AM

Super Junior member Shindong confirmed to be in relationship with non-celebrity

New relationship for the new year.

January 01, 2023, 07:09 PM

Chicken Mushroom'O back at Old Chang Kee S'pore

What a time to be alive.

January 01, 2023, 06:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.