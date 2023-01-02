Hong Kong actors Kenneth Ma and Roxanne Tong engaged

Hong Kong actors Kenneth Ma and Roxanne Tong, who have been dating since 2020, announced their engagement on Jan. 1, 2023.

Both Ma and Tong posted identical pictures of a stuffed unicorn hugging a stuffed horse, along with the hashtags "forever" and "engaged".

These appear to be the same toys that they used to announce their relationship in 2020.

They did so after being spotted together by Hong Kong paparazzi.

Ma's ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong was caught in a cheating scandal in 2019.

Not pregnant

In November 2022, Ma said he intended to marry Tong in 2023.

He appeared to recant his words shortly after, saying that it was "just a thought".

Given how quickly he backtracked again, Hong Kong news outlets suspected that Tong was pregnant.

She has since rubbished the claims, saying, "Of course not!".

Top images via roxannetong/Instagram & kennethmkm/Instagram