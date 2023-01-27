'I'm happier both mentally & physically': Jayley Woo on post-pregnancy care for firstborn child

Singaporean actress Jayley Woo recently gave birth to her firstborn child on Jan. 19, a week before her estimated delivery date (EDD).

The 31-year-old previously announced her pregnancy last October and shared that her EDD was on Jan. 27, 2023.

Undergone induced labour

Speaking to Mothership over the phone, Woo shared that she was in the midst of recovering from undergoing induced labour.

According to Woo, the procedure was an eight-hour process that took place from the wee hours of the morning to the afternoon.

"Because of the induction and epidural, I couldn't feel I was pushing so the doctor had to cut off a bit of my cervix to vacuum the baby's head out."

The actress also explained that she had to take necessary precautions after the procedure.

"I have to be very careful about how I sit. I have to find a cushion to make sure that [the surface I sit on is] soft, or it will hurt," she said.

This is not the first time Woo has gone through complications concerning her health.

In a previous interview with Shin Min Daily News, Woo revealed that she contracted gestational diabetes during her pregnancy.

She also tested positive for Covid-19 during her third trimester last month.

Despite this, Woo has remained optimistic and says she is in a much better place now.

"I would say [my health] is in the green lah. I'm happier both mentally and physically. " "I think all mothers would say the same thing after giving birth. It really is amazing to have a kid of your own."

Supportive husband

Woo also shared that her husband has been her pillar of support throughout the entire process.

In fact, he is currently on a two-week paternity leave to assist Woo with the baby's needs.

"Because of the [discomfort], I cannot do a lot of things so he will help me out in changing the diapers and bottle feeding. So it is a blessing [that he's here]."

To better prepare for the baby, the couple has also taken parenting classes from experienced baby planners.

"It really helped us a lot since we were both first-time parents. They gave us tips on what to look for before I was about to give birth," she explained.

Woo previously revealed to Mothership that she was introduced to her husband through fellow actress Julie Tan.

They dated for over a year before getting married on Dec. 27, 2022 - the day of Woo's 31st birthday.

Spending Chinese New Year in the hospital

Due to undergoing induced labour on Chinese New Year's Eve, Woo had to spend the festive holiday in a confinement center.

However, the actress told Mothership that she didn't feel left out of the usual family gatherings and visits.

"It feels like any other day to me. I think [it's] because I'm busy with Jan (the baby's name) and I'm happy being busy with her,"

Despite the busy festive period, her parents would often travel long distances to the confinement center just to see their granddaughter.

"It's like a one-hour journey [from their house] but they are willing to come here every single day, which I'm so thankful for," she enthused.

Planning for the next one

Although Woo had just given birth to her firstborn child, the couple is already thinking of their next child, as they hope to have a son soon.

"I would say we are already planning for it as we don't want the age gap to be too far also," she said.

While the couple wants to have as many children as possible, Woo thinks that she will stop at two.

Related Articles

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via @jiaqiwoo and @jantanjinyan on Instagram