S'pore actress Jayley Woo, 30, is engaged & expecting a baby

Local actress Jayley Woo revealed that she has gotten engaged and is expecting her first child.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (Oct. 23), the 30-year-old posted a picture of her fiancé putting what appeared to be a diamond ring on her ring finger. She also posted an ultrasound picture of her baby against the backdrop of the setting sun.

Woo confirmed with Mothership that her fiancé, whose surname is Tan, works behind the scenes in local show business. She shared that she chose today (Oct. 23) to reveal her engagement and pregnancy as it is his birthday.

The couple, who have gotten engaged "a couple of months back", first met through a mutual friend, Woo said, adding that they have been dating for "quite a while".

They are currently choosing a "good date" next year to get hitched.

Woo added that their baby, a girl, will be due early next year.

She also said while both her family and career are important to her, her baby is currently her priority.

Her older sister, Hayley, posted a congratulatory message on her Instagram Stories, and expressed her excitement at becoming an aunt. She wrote, "(It had been) a tough couple of years, but here we are!"

Congratulations Jayley!

