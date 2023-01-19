Back

Should singles above 40 still receive red packets during CNY? S'pore personalities weigh in

Food for thought.

Lee Wei Lin | Russell Ang | Hayley Foong | January 19, 2023, 06:32 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For many young single Singaporeans, Chinese New Year is a time when they can look forward to receiving red packets from married relatives.

But is there a tipping point, age-wise, when it comes to accepting these monetary tokens? Especially if the receiver is older than the giver?

We spoke to six local personalities, who share their thoughts on this tradition.

1. Mark Lee

Photo via @marklee4444 on Instagram

1) Do you think singles above 40 should take angbaos from their married relatives, especially younger ones? Why or why not?

"I'll encourage those above 40 and aren't married to take [red packets]. [You] don't have to be scared what.

You only get the opportunity to take them once a year. It's not like you get [them] every day.

I would also give them angbaos as I see it as a blessing [...].

2) What’s your top tip for avoiding annoying questions from nosy relatives/acquaintances?

"If people ask you questions like 'When are you getting married?' or 'When are you having children?',  you just need to [keep] saying 'Wait for you first lor.'

Then they will stop asking already."

2. Felicia Chin

Photo via @iamfeliciachin on Instagram

1) Do you think singles above 40 should take angbaos from their married relatives, especially younger ones? Why or why not?

"Yes. Why not? Unless I have friends who say they don't want.

I like to receive angbaos [although] I feel a bit paiseh sometimes.

But now I cannot take already lah, so I'll miss taking angbaos."

2) What’s your top tip for avoiding annoying questions from nosy relatives/acquaintances?

"I will just smile lor and ask my husband to talk. [laughs]"

3. Xu Bin

Photo via @xubin_ on Instagram

1) Do you think singles above 40 should take angbaos from their married relatives, especially younger ones? Why or why not?

"I think if you're older than 40, you shouldn’t be looking for me for angbao [laughs]. Because if they're much older than me, I consider them to be my senior.

"I feel like if I were to give them angbao it's wouldn’t be very nice."

2) What’s your top tip for avoiding annoying questions from nosy relatives/acquaintances?

"If I encounter very difficult questions from them, I will just give them something to eat, alcohol to drink, or let them watch TV.

It's good to use these types of activities to distract them."

4. Jack Neo

Photo via @jackneock on Instagram

1) Do you think singles above 40 should take angbaos from their married relatives, especially younger ones? Why or why not?

"To me, angbao is [a symbol of] luck.

It is not about your age or the money.

Because you're recieving their blessings through these angbaos, it's good to just take it even if you're not married."

2) What’s your top tip for avoiding annoying questions from nosy relatives/acquaintances?

"I think it's best to reply with humour, so they won't feel offended."

5 & 6. Ethel Neo & Peter Lau

Photo via @ethneo on Instagram

1) Do you think singles above 40 should take angbaos from their married relatives, especially younger ones? Why or why not?

Neo: "Yes, I think they should. Money is money. [Laughs]"

Lau: Based on tradition, yes. But I feel it's quite embarrassing [to take] as you're 40 so you should be stable and capable.

2) What’s your top tip for avoiding annoying questions from nosy relatives/acquaintances?

Neo: "I think just [try to] smile and nod."

Lau: "Try to change the topic."

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via @marklee4444 ,@iamfeliciachin, @xubin_on and @jackneock on Instagram.

Young S’poreans share their costly but invaluable experiences with work in Indonesia, Israel, Egypt, & beyond

How working abroad shaped the lives of two Singaporean entrepreneurs.

January 19, 2023, 06:25 PM

S'pore commodity firm ex-CFO, 63, jailed 20 years for cheating, causing over S$619 million in losses

Lulu Lim Beng Kim had deceived 16 financial institutions.

January 19, 2023, 05:42 PM

4 easy ways S’poreans can avoid falling sick this Chinese New Year

Basic, but important.

January 19, 2023, 05:40 PM

S'porean woman, 39, finds CCTV camera in KSL massage parlour room, makes police report

"I hope Singaporeans will be more careful when going for massage in JB."

January 19, 2023, 05:21 PM

Woman, 53, gets 6 months' jail after stabbing her own abdomen during police stand-off while high on drugs

She was found to have consumed methamphetamine during the time of the offence.

January 19, 2023, 03:35 PM

Dismembered body found along expressway near KL a male foreigner, M'sia district chief confirms

The man was reported to have sustained blows and injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

January 19, 2023, 02:53 PM

2 police officers wheel man, 70, home after his mobility scooter runs out of battery at Ganges Ave

:')

January 19, 2023, 01:12 PM

Bride in China apparently invited ex-boyfriends to wedding, seats them at 'table for ex-boyfriends'

She has a type.

January 19, 2023, 12:51 PM

Marvel movies to screen in China after over 3 years, starting with 'Black Panther' & 'Ant-Man'

Opening up to Hollywood?

January 19, 2023, 12:39 PM

'Unanimity of belief' among ASEAN leaders that its future can't be decided by 'outside forces, by outside powers': Philippines President Marcos Jr in Davos

Marcos Jr said that in terms of tensions in the region between China and the U.S., his country was "at the very front lines".

January 19, 2023, 12:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.