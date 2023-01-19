Should singles above 40 still receive red packets during CNY? S'pore personalities weigh in

For many young single Singaporeans, Chinese New Year is a time when they can look forward to receiving red packets from married relatives.

But is there a tipping point, age-wise, when it comes to accepting these monetary tokens? Especially if the receiver is older than the giver?

We spoke to six local personalities, who share their thoughts on this tradition.

1. Mark Lee

1) Do you think singles above 40 should take angbaos from their married relatives, especially younger ones? Why or why not?

"I'll encourage those above 40 and aren't married to take [red packets]. [You] don't have to be scared what. You only get the opportunity to take them once a year. It's not like you get [them] every day. I would also give them angbaos as I see it as a blessing [...].

2) What’s your top tip for avoiding annoying questions from nosy relatives/acquaintances?

"If people ask you questions like 'When are you getting married?' or 'When are you having children?', you just need to [keep] saying 'Wait for you first lor.' Then they will stop asking already."

2. Felicia Chin

1) Do you think singles above 40 should take angbaos from their married relatives, especially younger ones? Why or why not?

"Yes. Why not? Unless I have friends who say they don't want. I like to receive angbaos [although] I feel a bit paiseh sometimes. But now I cannot take already lah, so I'll miss taking angbaos."

2) What’s your top tip for avoiding annoying questions from nosy relatives/acquaintances?

"I will just smile lor and ask my husband to talk. [laughs]"

3. Xu Bin

1) Do you think singles above 40 should take angbaos from their married relatives, especially younger ones? Why or why not?

"I think if you're older than 40, you shouldn’t be looking for me for angbao [laughs]. Because if they're much older than me, I consider them to be my senior. "I feel like if I were to give them angbao it's wouldn’t be very nice."

2) What’s your top tip for avoiding annoying questions from nosy relatives/acquaintances?

"If I encounter very difficult questions from them, I will just give them something to eat, alcohol to drink, or let them watch TV. It's good to use these types of activities to distract them."

4. Jack Neo

1) Do you think singles above 40 should take angbaos from their married relatives, especially younger ones? Why or why not?

"To me, angbao is [a symbol of] luck. It is not about your age or the money. Because you're recieving their blessings through these angbaos, it's good to just take it even if you're not married."

2) What’s your top tip for avoiding annoying questions from nosy relatives/acquaintances?

"I think it's best to reply with humour, so they won't feel offended."

5 & 6. Ethel Neo & Peter Lau

1) Do you think singles above 40 should take angbaos from their married relatives, especially younger ones? Why or why not?

Neo: "Yes, I think they should. Money is money. [Laughs]" Lau: Based on tradition, yes. But I feel it's quite embarrassing [to take] as you're 40 so you should be stable and capable.

2) What’s your top tip for avoiding annoying questions from nosy relatives/acquaintances?

Neo: "I think just [try to] smile and nod." Lau: "Try to change the topic."

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via @marklee4444 ,@iamfeliciachin, @xubin_on and @jackneock on Instagram.