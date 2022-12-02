Jack Neo's daughter once told by teacher she'd do 'odd jobs for a living', wins entrepreneur award at 31

Jack Neo's only daughter, Ethel Neo, 31, has been given the Start-up Award at the 2022 Spirit of Enterprise Awards.

Ethel's husband Peter Lau, 37, also received the same award.

The couple founded jewellery brand Éclat by Oui and collagen soup brand Chu Collagen.

Convinced she would be a shampoo girl

Ethel spoke of how much the award meant to her in a Nov. 29 Instagram post, as well as how much a former teacher's words affected her.

The then-nine-year-old was told by the educator that she would "end up doing odd jobs for a living".

She reasoned:

"I wasn’t the brightest kid growing up. In fact, my parents and teachers always wondered what I’d do when I got older. It wasn’t because I was lazy but studying was just not my forte."

Rather than being daunted by the teacher's words, she thought of all the possible jobs she could take on, and was "convinced" that she would be a shampoo girl when she grew up.

"I planned on how to differentiate myself by giving the most amazing head massage," she wrote. "On that very same day, I came up with my own massage routine."

Never say die attitude

From a young age, Ethel understood that she would "make Plan B work instead" if Plan A didn't work.

"I give my 110% in any situation I am planted in so I live life with no regrets," she enthused, and ended off her post with: "Most importantly, this award is for the 9-year old girl who aspired to be the best shampoo girl. This one is for you!"

Supportive family

Her husband, along with her father, have left supportive messages on her post.

Jack's comment translates to: "You are papa's pride".

Aww.

Top photo courtesy of Ethel Neo