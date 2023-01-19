Back

2 men, 9 women, aged 49-67, assisting police after unidentified substances found at Catholic Centre & Bible House

Police investigations are ongoing.

Fiona Tan | January 19, 2023, 01:10 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two men and nine women, aged between 49 and 67, are assisting with police investigations after unidentified substances were found one day apart at the Catholic Centre at Waterloo Street and Bible House at Armenian Street.

The Singapore police said in a statement on Jan. 18 night that both cases were linked based on their preliminary investigations.

Caught on CCTV

According to Today, the incident at the Catholic Centre on Jan. 18 was caught on closed-circuit television cameras.

From the recording, around seven or eight individuals, comprising males and females, alighted from two cars at around 2am on Jan. 18 and began scattering a powder-like substance and spraying an unknown liquid around the building.

Today reported that the faces of these individuals, as well as the car licence plates, were clearly visible in the CCTV footage.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership they were alerted to both incidents.

SCDF retrieved samples of the unknown substance from Armenian Street.

They conducted tests and said the substance appeared harmless.

Background

On Jan. 17 morning, a white substance was found at the Bible House at Armenian Street.

The next day on Jan. 18 morning, an unidentified substance was also found around the Catholic Centre building at Waterloo Street.

A mysterious liquid had apparently been sprayed on its walls and foyer.

All of the building’s occupants were evacuated at about 10:30am.

Individuals were allowed to return to the Catholic Centre building after an hour later.

Related story

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Google Street View

Dismembered body found along expressway near KL a male foreigner, M'sia district chief confirms

The man was reported to have sustained blows and injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

January 19, 2023, 02:53 PM

2 police officers wheel man, 70, home after his mobility scooter runs out of battery at Ganges Ave

:')

January 19, 2023, 01:12 PM

Bride in China apparently invited ex-boyfriends to wedding, seats them at 'table for ex-boyfriends'

She has a type.

January 19, 2023, 12:51 PM

Marvel movies to screen in China after over 3 years, starting with 'Black Panther' & 'Ant-Man'

Opening up to Hollywood?

January 19, 2023, 12:39 PM

'Unanimity of belief' among ASEAN leaders that its future can't be decided by 'outside forces, by outside powers': Philippines President Marcos Jr in Davos

Marcos Jr said that in terms of tensions in the region between China and the U.S., his country was "at the very front lines".

January 19, 2023, 12:37 PM

Pet cat from Geylang ends up near Marina South Pier MCE road divider, located via its Apple AirTag

The distance between Geylang Serai Market and Marina South Pier is about 8.7km.

January 19, 2023, 12:28 PM

Ferry services between S’pore & Puteri Harbour terminal in Johor a possibility: Johor Chief Minister

A potential way to skip the causeway traffic?

January 19, 2023, 12:17 PM

S'pore GrabFood rider gets girlfriend’s order by chance: 'Laughing as soon as I saw the blk & unit number'

That's cute.

January 19, 2023, 12:06 PM

Jacinda Ardern to step down as New Zealand's PM: 'I no longer have enough in the tank'

'Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it’s time.'

January 19, 2023, 11:43 AM

10 men in S'pore, aged 21 to 50, to be charged for outrage of modesty on Jan. 19

Four of the 10 cases involved victims under the age of 16.

January 19, 2023, 11:35 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.