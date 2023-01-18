Unidentified substances found at Catholic Centre at Waterloo St & Bible House at Armenian St, police & SCDF alerted

An unidentified substance was found sprayed around the nine-storey Catholic Centre building at Waterloo Street on Wednesday, Jan. 17 leading to the evacuation of the occupants inside, The Straits Times reported.

A day earlier on Tuesday, a white substance was found at the Bible House in Armenian Street.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police attended to both incidents.

Tuesday's incident at Bible House

The police told ST on Tuesday that at about 11:40am that a case of “white substance found at a location along Armenian Street” was reported.

The SCDF was called in to investigate.

SCDF took a sample of the substance and tests did not detect harmful substances.

Police are investigating Tuesday’s incident.

Wednesday's incident at Catholic Centre

SCDF said they were alerted to the incident at the Catholic Centre at 9:55am on Wednesday.

SCDF and police officers were seen outside the premises.

The substance, which appeared to be a liquid, was found on the walls of two sides of the Catholic Centre building, as well as at its foyer.

All of the building’s occupants were evacuated at about 10:30am, ST reported.

Occupants were allowed back into the building at 12:20pm following checks by police and SCDF officers.

A police report was lodged, according to a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore.

Top photos via Google Maps here & here