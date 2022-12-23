Woman, 31, accused of murdering father, 67, in Sengkang remanded for 3 more weeks

The 31-year-old woman who is suspected of murdering her 67-year-old adoptive father in Sengkang will be remanded for three more weeks for psychiatric assessment.

Spent six weeks for psychiatric assessment

Tan Qiu Yan is charged with murdering her father Tan Ah Bang at a unit on the 15th floor of Block 190A Rivervale Drive, sometime between 8pm on Nov. 3, 2022, and 5:25am on Nov. 4, 2022.

She has been on remand since her arrest on Nov. 4.

Qiu Yan spent a week remanded at the central police division at the Police Cantonment Complex, before she was transferred to Changi Women's Prison on Nov. 11.

She underwent psychiatric assessment for the following six weeks.

Another 3 weeks for psychiatric assessment

On Dec. 23, 2022, the bespectacled woman with long hair appeared in court via video link from Changi Women's Prison.

She was in a white t-shirt and wearing a blue surgical mask.

Like the previous three hearings, Qiu Yan remains legally unrepresented.

The court heard that she needs more time for psychiatric assessment.

The police prosecutor said the doctors at the Institute of Mental Health are requesting for an extension to psychiatrically assess her.

This was approved by the district judge, who ordered for Qiu Yan to be further remanded for three weeks.

This was communicated to Qiu Yan in Mandarin by the court interpreter.

In response, Qiu Yan nodded her head and verbally agreed in Mandarin that she had no objections to the court's order.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12, 2023.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Background

The police received a call for assistance at about 5:30am on Nov. 4, 2022.

Several police vehicles and officers arrived at the location, a 15th storey unit at Block 190A Rivervale Drive, and found Ah Bang lying motionless.

There were multiple wounds on his body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that the suspect and deceased resided in the unit where the incident happened.

Qiu Yan was arrested at the scene on Nov. 4, charged the next day on Nov. 5.

Chinese media reported that Tan's adoptive mother passed away two months earlier.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook and by Fiona Tan