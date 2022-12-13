Rain falls as family, friends bid farewell to fallen NSF firefighter Edward H Go at Mandai Crematorium

The skies opened up and rain fell as hundreds of family members, friends and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers gathered at Mandai Crematorium on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to bid farewell to Edward H Go, the 19-year-old firefighter who died putting out a blaze at Henderson Road.

Go was posthumously promoted from the rank of corporal to Sergeant 1 earlier in the day when he was accorded a ceremonial funeral by SCDF.

SGT1 Go is the first firefighter to have lost his life in an SCDF operation.

Hearse made its way to Mandai Crematorium

The flag-covered coffin carrying Go's body was loaded on a hearse at around 12.30pm on Tuesday to make its way at Mandai Crematorium.

His wake was held at Sin Ming Drive.

Go's parents clasped their fingers and stood directly behind the hearse slowly from the funeral parlor to the intersection, Shin Min Daily News reported.

It took about half an hour for the coffin to arrive at Mandai Crematorium.

A Red Rhino vehicle adorned with black drapes then took the coffin to the service hall.

A hundred SCDF officers lined up along the road to pay their respects.

Relatives and friends delivered eulogies in the service hall.

The media were not allowed inside.

Accorded full ceremonial honours

SCDF personnel gathered across the island on Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, to pay tribute and observe a minute’s silence for fallen NSF Go.

He had collapsed during a firefighting operation at Block 91 Henderson Road on Dec. 8 and later died in hospital.

He was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant 1 and given full ceremonial honours during a "last call".

Fire call alarms, usually used to activate fire station crews to respond to an emergency, were sounded across SCDF’s 23 fire stations islandwide, as well as its headquarters, division HQs and the Civil Defence Academy.

More than 300 officers assembled to pay their respects at the SCDF HQ in Ubi at 8am.

A short message was played to thank SGT1 Go for his sacrifice to the nation.

SCDF officers then bowed their heads to observe a minute’s silence.

The blinkers and sirens of two Light Fire Attack Vehicles at SCDF HQ, as well as emergency vehicles at all fire stations islandwide, were turned on for 15 seconds.

Fit for frontline service

Go enlisted with SCDF on Jan. 5 to serve his National Service.

He began his 12 weeks of firefighter training on Feb. 3.

He completed his training on April 28 and was posted to Central Fire Station on May 4.

Prior to enlistment, he was certified medically fit and assessed to be of Physical Employment Standards’ (PES) A.

A PES A status meant he was suitable for frontline operational vocations.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

All photos by Fiona Tan