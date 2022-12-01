S'pore parliamentarians must be part of public conversation on LGBTQ+ going forward: Pink Dot

The Bill repealing Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men done in private, was passed in Parliament on Nov. 29, with 93 members of parliament (MPs) voting for repeal.

On the same day, Pink Dot SG issued a statement, calling on Singapore's parliamentarians to be part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) conversation going forward.

Leaders must not shy away from sensitive issues

The local organisation that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community added: "They must not shy away from sensitive issues and tackle them with a firm grasp of principles and good judgement."

Pink Dot SG noted that "prominent leaders across different parties" have expressed their views on the LGBTQ+ community, identified the most important issues following the repeal, and made suggestion on how to address them during the Bill's two-day debate on Nov. 28 and 29.

Many Members of Parliament (MPs) had hit the nail on the head, addressing topics that are "near and dear" to LGBTQ+ Singaporeans, like access to housing and mental healthcare, workplace discrimination and bullying in schools, and demonstrated empathy and understanding in their speeches, Pink Dot SG said.

The organisation listed Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xue Ling, who drew attention to the prevalence of homelessness in transgender youth, adding that their lives are "often complicated by mental stress, poverty and unemployment".

Pink Dot SG also highlighted the speeches made by Nominated MPs (NMP) Mark Chay and Cheng Hsing Yao.

Both men touched on policies concerning the LGBTQ+ community, where Chay said the law must actively included those "who do not fit squarely into the traditional family unit", while Cheng noted that amending some public policies does not result in an erosion of the family as society's building blocks.

The organisation also mentioned PAP MPs Darryl David, Henry Kwek, and Louis Ng and NMP Tan Yia Swam, who focused on Singapore's education system, saying that there is a need for it to be more inclusive for youth.

Pink Dot SG spokesperson Clement Tan said: "Parliamentarians must continue to be the voice of community and act on critical topics such as education, housing security, and mental health, along with other bread and butter issues that impact the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people."

Pink Dot SG: Some speeches were not as favourable to LGBTQ+ community

However, some of the speeches were not met by Pink Dot SG as favourably.

Pink Dot SG said: "Regrettably, some of these speeches contained familiar talking point often weaponised by right-wing groups in the West."

Those who spoke unfavourably were not named, but Pink Dot SG said these speeches include "unsubstantiated rhetoric and fear-mongering around 'cancel culture', overblown anxieties about the erosion of religious freedoms, or flagrant mischaracterisation of LGBTQ+ advocates as 'militant' activists".

On the contrary, Pink Dot SG said LGBTQ+ groups "made strides" in educating the public on the LGBTQ+ community and its issues since Section 377A was first debated in Parliament in 2007.

This has led to public conversations becoming richer, more empathetic, and more productive in creating a more just, equal and inclusive Singapore, according to the organisation.

Some of the speeches on Nov. 27 and 28 also pitted LGBTQ+ people against "family values" and "religious freedoms", using these narratives to justify the continued discrimination of LGBTQ+ people in areas beyond 377A, Pink Dot SG wrote.

These accounts reflect unfortunate truth

"Many of these accounts reflect the unfortunate truth – that even though our MPs have changed their minds about 377A since 2007, many have a long way to go when it comes to educating themselves about their queer constituents," Pink Dot SG wrote.

The organisation went on to remind political leaders that it is vital for them to be able to discern between the community's lived experiences and "fearful rhetoric that is more grounded in fiction than fact".

"As esteemed political leaders, it must be expected that in a public debate about LGBTQ+ issues that they consult with LGBTQ+ people and conduct meaningful research."

Pink Dot SG said the organisation, as well as other community groups, stand ready to work with the Singapore's leaders to tackle sensitive issues and safeguard the right of marginalised communities.

You can read their full statement below:

"15 years after Section 377A was first debated in Parliament, our MPs finally cast their votes today to repeal the law in a historic milestone for the LGBTQ+ equality. Although the proposed legislation being voted on was specifically about repeal, prominent leaders across different parties shared the floor and expressed their views on the LGBTQ+ community, what they thought were the most salient issues post-repeal, and what should be done to address them. Many MPs touched on topics that are near and dear to LGBTQ+ Singaporeans, such as access to housing and mental healthcare, as well as workplace discrimination and bullying in schools. Regrettably, some of these speeches contained familiar talking point often weaponised by right-wing groups in the West. These include unsubstantiated rhetoric and fear-mongering around 'cancel culture', overblown anxieties about the erosion of religious freedoms, or flagrant mischaracterisation of LGBTQ+ advocates as 'militant' activists. In these speeches, LGBTQ+ people were often pitted against 'family values' and 'religious freedoms', and these narratives were used to justify the continued discrimination of LGBTQ+ people in areas beyond 377A. Many of these accounts reflect an unfortunate truth – that even though our MPs have changed their minds about 377A since 2007, many have a long way to go when it comes to educating themselves about their queer constituents. As esteemed political leaders, it must be expected that in a public debate about LGBTQ+ issues that they consult with LGBTQ+ people and conduct meaningful research. Importantly, they must be able to discern between the community's lived experiences and fearful rhetoric that is more grounded in fiction than fact. 'Parliamentarians must continue to be the voice of community and act on critical topics such as education, housing security, and mental health, along with other bread and butter issues that impact the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people,' said Clement Tan, Pink Dot SG spokesperson. Other parliamentarians, however, demonstrated empathy and understanding in their speeches. Sun Xue Ling, Minister of State for Social and Family Development, drew attention to the prevalence of homelessness in transgender youth, whose lives are often complicated by mental stress, poverty and unemployment. Pink Dot SG looks forward to seeing lawmakers take concrete steps to address this, along with a multitude other inequalities faced by the community. Suggesting a whole-of-government policy review, NMP Mark Chay urged lawmakers to ensure that policies actively include those 'who do not fit squarely into the traditional family unit'. Meanwhile, NMP Cheng Hsing Yao rightly pointed out that 'amending some public policies to fairly include gay Singaporeans does not equate to an erosion of the family as society's building blocks'. Other MPs, including Darryl David, Henry Kwek, Louis Ng and Dr Tan Yia Swam, imagined a more inclusive education system, where schools conduct inclusive and science-based sex education, and help students explore their identities in a safe environment. Since Section 377A was first debated in Parliament in 2007, LGBTQ+ groups have made strides in educating the public on the LGBTQ+ community and its issues. As a result, public conversations have evolved to become richer, more empathetic, and more productive in creating a more just, equal and inclusive Singapore. This is progress. Going forward, parliamentarians must be a part of this conversation. They must not shy away from sensitive issues and tackle them with a firm grasp of principles and good judgement. Pink Dot SG and other community groups stand ready to work with the country's leaders to safeguard the right of marginalised communities."

Top image from Mothership reader