Most S'pore youths want 377A repealed, but are also pro-family: Henry Kwek

He is the first MP to attend Pink Dot.

Fiona Tan | November 28, 2022, 08:17 PM

People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Henry Kwek said that most youth want 377A to be repealed during the debate in Parliament on Nov. 28.

Most youth want 377A gone

The Kebun Baru Single Member Constituency (SMC) MP chose to highlight the views of Singapore youths on repealing 377A and on amending the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage, saying that most of them will support the amendments proposed.

Kwek explained that this is the best way to contribute to the debate as the youth helped to play a part in the evolution of society's view on 377A.

The youth's views are not just due to the influx of "woke" culture from the West, but because the provision of 377A is "innately discriminatory", even if it is not enforced by the government, and suggests that some Singaporeans are less than others.

More importantly, these youth have been taught in school the value of justice, empathy, and kindness and to believe that the dignity of every Singaporean matters, Kwek said.

Hence, it should be no surprise that Singapore youths can empathise with the lived experience of the gay community.

Most youth are also pro-family

Despite their views on 377A, most Singapore youth also respect diversity, are also pro-family, and most believe that marriage is best defined as between a man and a woman. This is not that different from the views of the generations before them, Kwek claimed.

The Singapore youth "intuitively understand the importance of families, not just for themselves, but also for society" as they have "grown up with loving parents, grandparents" and "under the nurturing shade of our family-centric policies".

He said the youth's empathetic quality allows them to consider differing viewpoints and have a deeper understanding of how more traditional Singaporeans feel, all without contradicting their belief that 377A should be repealed as well as their pro-family stance.

More support for Singapore youth on these matters

Kwek called for more support for Singapore's youth on this matter, particularly those who are gay and fear being ostracised, and those who hold traditional family values and fear being "cancelled" for voicing them.

He said that schools must remain neutral and support these youths in an effective and low-key manner.

Schools should also not let gender become a student's defining attribute of who a person is is, because if it becomes polarised, it will prevent youths from doing an authentic self-evaluation in their formative years of who they truly are, Kwek said.

Kwek also said he hopes that the government will pass legislation preventing "cancel culture" from taking root in Singapore in order to support the youths, particularly those in tertiary institutions who may be less influenced by their educators.

One of the first MPs to attend Pink Dot

Kwek was seen at Pink Dot 2022 at Hong Lim Park, one of the first ever MPs to attend the event.

Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim was also spotted at the same event.

While there, Kwek visited the community groups at the community tent, speaking to the people there, and also posed for a photo beside a row of letterboxes with the names of different constituencies.

Top image from @pinkdotsg/Instagram and screenshot from Ministry of Communications and Information/YouTube

